West Indies triumph at the end of thrilling, chaotic contest

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer thumps another six into the stands at the Wanderers.

The West Indies won a messy but ultimately thrilling final T20 International at the Wanderers last night, that was delayed twice by lightning, but in between featured plenty of thunderous hitting.

It ended with Shamar Joseph, the hero of the West Indies’ epic Test triumph in Brisbane two years ago, successfully defending 16 runs off the last over in which he bowled Jason Smith with a superb yorker. The West Indies emerged victorious by six runs via the Duckworth Lewis Stern calculation.

As annoying as the two lengthy interruptions were - the first delaying the start by 75 minutes and the second an hour long after the tourists had faced six overs in their innings - the entertainment was rich and rapid.

The second stoppage shrunk the match to 10 overs-a-side, leaving little time for subtlety.

The West Indies, their innings delayed and then divided into two parts, swung lustily, reaching 114/3 in 10 overs. They smashed a dozen sixes, with Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, each scoring 48 and sharing a partnership of 96.

The batting was flamboyant, even breathtaking at times, with one six from Rovman Powell off Kwena Maphaka landing a few metres short of the South African change-room.

The Proteas were set a revised target of 125 in 10 overs and with no time to get a feel for conditions, Quinton de Kock hit a six and four fours in making 28 off 14 balls.

There was little that was constructive about the South African innings. Everyone who came to the crease swung hard, but they ultimately ended up with just eight sixes, which in the context of this contest, was insufficient.

Smith had the chance to be the hero and played well for his 24 off just 10 balls, but was undone by the brilliance of Joseph, who was playing his first match of the series,

Although a chaotic clash, it still provided valuable exercise for players on both sides, who will have a better understanding of how to navigate similar circumstances should they occur at the World Cup.

Aiden Markram’s men will go into that tournament feeling confident after a 2-1 series win. The batting certainly looks in fine fettle and will demand smart thinking from the brainstrust to ensure the starting team has the right balance.

There was good news earlier on Saturday afternoon, with confirmation from the Proteas medical staff that David Miller had passed a fitness test and will accompany the squad when it departs for India on Sunday.

Miller, SA’s most capped T20 player, suffered a strained abductor while playing for the Paarl Royals in the SA20. Besides his experience he adds left-hand power in a middle order that already features the dynamic Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs.

Perhaps the major concern for the Proteas is the composition of their bowling. The squad is heavy on pace, however the spin options are limited, and particularly later in the tournament on worn surfaces that could present a problem.