Ellis names strong 38-member squad for Cosafa, Wafcon

SA coach includes overseas-based talent for alignment camp to boost team’s performance

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has unveiled a formidable 38-member squad for the Cosafa Women’s Championship and Wafcon. ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced a strong 38-member squad for an alignment camp in preparation for the Cosafa Women’s Championship and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

The team will go into camp on February 13 to start their preparation for the two tournaments to be played in the coming months.

The Wafcon is scheduled to take place in Morocco in April, while the Cosafa Women’s Championship will be held in Polokwane from February 18 to March 1.

The Wafcon will also serve as a 2027 World Cup qualifier and Banyana will look to finish in the top three to reach the tournament in Brazil.

Ellis included overseas-based players for the camp, as Banyana aim to improve on their disappointing run in the previous edition in Morocco, where they lost to Nigeria in the semifinals.

Banyana squad

  • Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Dineo Magagula, Casey Gordon
  • Defenders: Fikile Magama, Asanda Hadebe, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Shakira O’Malley, Sinegugu Zondi, Yolanda Nduli, Antonia Mponya, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Unathi Simayile, Khutso Pila, Sibahle Maneli, and Lebogang Ramalepe
  • Midfielders: Gabriel Salgado, Sbongakonke Mzobe, Gugu Dhlamini, Sibulele Holweni, Zoe October, Thorisho Mphelo, Bongeka Gamede, Jessica Wade, Linda Motlhalo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Refiloe Jane, Amogelang Motau, Regina Mogolola, Bongiwe Thusi, and Isabella Ludwig
  • Forwards: Noxolo Cesane, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, Nthabiseng Majiya, Bonolo Mokoma, and Thato Mofola

