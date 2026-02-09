Efficient Proteas make easy work of Canada in World Cup opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aiden Markram bats for the Proteas in their 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup win against Canada at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Monday.

It’s not an insult to the Proteas — or Canada for that matter — to describe Monday’s T20 World Cup clash as boring.

Unlike Nepal, the Netherlands and their North American neighbours, the US, the Canadians couldn’t create a scare against their more fancied opponents, while the lack of atmosphere at a sparsely populated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, also numbed the occasion.

South Africa’s class and experience were of a level the Canadians rarely encounter. They did what was expected of them. The margin of victory — by 57 runs — offered a perfect illustration of the gulf between the sides.

The Proteas won the moments that mattered. In the respective power play periods they scored 66 runs and with the ball took four wickets.

In the last three overs, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs scored 47 runs. South Africa’s fielding was better — though Canada took some impressive catches — as was the way they managed the match overall.

It was simply efficient, as the players would have wanted. The openers were authoritative at the start after the Canadian skipper Dilpreet Bajwa chose to field.

Markram accepted the opportunities offered by Canada’s new ball bowlers, to unleash many attractive drives, while there were a couple of gorgeous strokes through and over the leg-side.

South Africa’s captain notched up 59, his runs made at a strike rate of 184.37, with his dismissal part of Canada’s best period in the match. The first wicket partnership with Quinton de Kock — who looked scratchy for his 25 — was worth 70, and provided a solid platform for the innings.

In Ansh Patel, the soon-to-be 24 year old left-arm wrist spinner, the Canadians have a player who will make a big impression in the tournament. He hails from Vadadora — a city situated 110km south of Ahmedabad where Monday’s match took place — and represented the state of Baroda at junior level, before moving to Toronto.

He has excellent control of both the leg-spinner and the googly, giving the Proteas batters problems throughout his spell. Besides Markram — who was superbly caught by Dilon Heyliger, sprinting around the long-on boundary — Patel picked up the wickets of Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton in the same over, to briefly put a brake on South Afric’s scoring.

The trouble for Canada, as it was for the US against India, was the inability to build on the small period of pressure they’d created.

Stubbs, picked ahead of Jason Smith, began watchfully, but once they’d seen off Patel and the rest of Canada’s spinners, he and Miller took apart the seamers, lifting South Africa to 213/4 with a partnership of 75.

Lungi Ngidi took three wickets in the power play, Kagiso Rabada added another, to douse any hopes for the Canadians.

The South Africans would have noted the ease with which Canada were able to score thereafter, with the dew certainly playing a part in negating any movement for the seamers or spin for Keshav Maharaj.

The two big matches in the Group are Wednesday against Afghanistan — a day match starting at 11am in India (7.30am SA time) — and Saturday against New Zealand, another day/night clash.

