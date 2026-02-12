After Lanka crush Oman, Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden World Cup victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anthony Mosca bats for Italy in their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup win against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India on Thursday.

Brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca guided Twenty20 World Cup debutants Italy to their first win in the tournament, as their unbeaten half-centuries secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over Nepal in a Group C clash on Thursday.

Earlier, Sri Lanka continued to build momentum as they earned their second tournament win over Oman.

Justin (60) and Anthony (62) became the first brothers to score half-centuries in the same T20 World Cup match, as Italy, a country without a single natural cricket pitch, chased down a target of 124 with 44 balls to spare.

Italy’s decision to bowl first in Mumbai paid off when their spinners shut down Nepal’s attempts to get a partnership going, with Crishan Kalugamage (3-18) and Benjamin Manenti (2-9) getting wickets at regular intervals.

Player of the match Kalugamage dismissed Nepal captain Rohit Paudel (23) and helped restrict Nepal to a meagre total of 123.

The Italian openers, undeterred by the absence of their captain Wayne Madsen, who dislocated his shoulder during Monday’s loss to Scotland, started aggressively with Justin Mosca hitting three sixes and three boundaries to help his team reach 50-0 in four overs.

He reached 50 off 37 balls in the 11th over, and Anthony hit a six in the next delivery to reach his own half-century.

Anthony scored the winning run with a shot towards cover, getting Italy to 124-0 in 12.4 overs, as his teammates rushed onto the field to celebrate their milestone victory.

“I always wanted to help the team win and do my best for my nation Italy — it’s a huge moment for me after a lot of sacrifices,” said Kalugamage, a Sri Lankan-born pizza baker, as his voice shook during the post-match presentation.

Italy face former champions England next, in Kolkata on Monday.

In Pallekele, Sri Lanka, the co-hosts’ batsmen Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka cracked half-centuries as the 2014 champions notched a 105-run win over Oman.

Mendis (61) and Rathnayake (60) stitched together a 94-run partnership for the third wicket after Sri Lanka were asked to bat. Captain Shanaka provided the late flourish with a 19-ball 50 to take his side to 225-5 in 20 overs.

“We’re very pleased about the way we batted today,” Shanaka said in his post-match interview.

“We used the conditions really well. Pavan and Kusal planned the innings really well and helped myself and Kamindu Mendis provide the finishing touches. I’m really happy with the batting and also with the bowling.”

Shanaka’s knock contained five huge sixes and two fours and eclipsed his Sri Lankan record of a 20-ball 50 against India in Pune three years ago, but he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Jiten Ramanandi after reaching the milestone.

Kamindu then took them to a commanding total with a seven-ball 19 after hitting two sixes.

Playing without key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained in their Group B victory over Ireland, Sri Lanka struck timely blows and never let Oman settle, restricting them to 120-9 in 20 overs.

Wasim Ali gave Oman hope with a breezy 27 alongside Mohammad Nadeem, who hit an unbeaten 53, but with wickets falling quickly at the other end there was no way back and they crashed to their second defeat after losing to Zimbabwe.

Dushmantha Chameera (2-19) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-11) led the way, while Hasaranga’s replacement Dushan Hemantha took 1-45 for table-toppers Sri Lanka, who will take on Australia at the same venue on Monday.