Lions favourites to annex four-day title at the Wanderers

Lions captain Dominic Hendricks, right, says his side have to forget last week and focus on the Warriors in the final of the Four-Day Series.

Back in a spot they’ve become familiar with, the DP World Lions are aware they face a stiff challenge from the Eastern Province Warriors in the final of the Four-Day Series that starts at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

It is the third appearance in a row for the Lions in the final. They thrashed Western Province in 2023/24, but last season had to share the spoils with neighbours, the Titans, after the damage done by the weather reduced playing time.

This season, a new stipulation means that should the match be drawn, the Lions would secure the trophy after finishing top of the points table. It’s a fairer outcome, reflecting good work and consistency over the course of a strange season for the first-class competition.

It is spread over only seven matches but started with three rounds of fixtures in September, then took a break for the domestic T20 Challenge for a month, saw another single round of matches in December before the SA20 and then concluded with two rounds in February, before the final.

“It’s been quite tricky,” said Lions captain Dominic Hendricks. “Before this month I hadn’t played cricket for two months. As a player it can be difficult to get any traction. When you have games frequently, it allows you to build some rhythm. At least we have some now, after playing in the past few weeks.”

The Lions drew with this week’s opponents in the penultimate round of league play and then produced a dominant display against the bottom team, KZN-Inland, in which a boatload of bonus points saw them take over top spot from the Warriors on the log.

That match featured centuries from Hendricks, Conor Esterhuizen and Wiaan Mulder, who added to his runs with a 12-wicket haul in one of the finest all-round displays seen in the domestic game.

“It’s really been a case of spreading the responsibility around,” said Hendricks. “I got that hundred, and Wessie was amazing, but Zubayr [Hamza], Conor and, the week before, Bjorn Fortuin [who also scored a century and took five wickets] have all put their hands up.”

The Lions will unfortunately be without fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, who picked up an injury last week. His place in the final will be taken by Siya Plaatjie.

Hendricks is aware that in the Warriors they face a team that has dominated domestic cricket this season, while the success of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 has further shone a spotlight on the region.

Although they missed out on hosting the final, the Warriors, who won the T20 Challenge in November, led the Four-Day series throughout.

“They’re like us; a lot of different guys have contributed. Jordan [Hermann] and Matty [Breetzke] have been making runs, but if there is one guy to highlight, it’s Matthew Boast; he’s been a great acquisition for them,” said Hendricks.

Boast moved to Gqeberha from the Titans before the season and is the leading wicket-taker in this season’s competition. The 23-year-old fast bowler’s 38 wickets have come at an average of 20.60 and include three five-wicket hauls, one of which came against the Lions two weeks ago.

Given their performance last week, home-ground advantage and the experience many of their players have from featuring in the final in the previous two seasons, the Lions will be favourites. “It is important for us to put last week behind us,” said Hendricks.

“It all starts again; we’re 0/0. There’s been a complete reset. It’s important for us to execute, and if we do the basics right, we should come out on top.”

