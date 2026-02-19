Zimbabwe humble Sri Lanka ahead of Super Eights in T20 World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brian Bennett bats for Zimbabwe in their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup win against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Zimbabwe fired a warning shot towards the heavyweights who have reached the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eight stage as they beat co-hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets to top Group B on Thursday, chasing down a target of 179 with three balls to spare.

Opener Brian Bennett scored an unbeaten 63 and captain Sikandar Raza made a quick 45 as Zimbabwe, who stunned Australia last week, handed Sri Lanka their first loss in the campaign, with both teams having already qualified for the Super Eights.

“I am pretty excited with how we have gone about our business,” player of the match Raza said. “We are unbeaten so far ... nice position to be in as a captain but I will try and enjoy at least tonight.”

Zimbabwe won three of their four group games while Tuesday’s match against Ireland was washed out, which meant Zimbabwe qualified for the Super Eights with Australia eliminated.

Sri Lanka, who ensured their qualification for the Super Eights with Monday’s win over Australia, chose to bat first and posted 178-7, as opener Pathum Nissanka led with a knock of 62.

Two-wicket hauls by Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Graeme Cremer helped contain Sri Lanka to a competitive total in Colombo, before Bennett combined with Tadiwanashe Marumani (34) for a 69-run opening partnership to set the stage for the chase.

Raza hit four sixes and two boundaries to score 45 from 26 balls, leaving Zimbabwe 12 short with 10 balls left. Bennett scored the winning runs with a drive towards mid off, getting his team to 182-4.

Zimbabwe, who did not qualify for the 2024 edition, are the only team in this year’s Super Eights who reached the T20 World Cup through a continental tournament.

Sri Lanka face England, New Zealand and Pakistan in Group Two of the Super Eights, while Zimbabwe will be in Group One alongside holders India, South Africa and West Indies.

Zimbabwe will play West Indies on Monday, a day after Sri Lanka face England.

Also on Thursday, West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs in their final Twenty20 World Cup Group C match on Thursday in Kolkata, as the two-times champions maintained their perfect record heading into the Super Eight stage.

Skipper Shai Hope recorded his 11th T20 Internationals fifty, getting 75 off 46 balls to set up a target of 166, despite a spirited bowling performance from the opposition.

Italy were rocked early in chase when a nip-backer from Matthew Forde knocked down Justin Mosca’s (2 off 5) stumps, before Akeal Hosein exacted revenge on Anthony Mosca — after being hit for two sixes — by deceiving the opener with a slower ball for 19.

JJ Smuts (24 off 27) and Ben Manenti (26 off 21) put on a fightback, but both fell to spinner Gudakesh Motie (2/24), ending Italy’s hopes. West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph registered figures of 4/30, while Forde got three wickets for 19 runs as Italy were bowled out for 123 in 18 overs.

Hope’s crucial knock steadied West Indies ship early on after Italy pacers Ali Hasan (1/24) and Thomas Draca (1/22) picked two quick wickets.

Disciplined bowling from spinners Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) shackled West Indies’ lower-middle order and restricted them to 165-6 in 20 overs — a target that ultimately proved beyond the associate side, who bowed out of the tournament with a solitary win over Nepal.