Yusuf leads Lions to third Four-Day title in a row

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DP World Lions captain Dominic Hendricks lifts the trophy and starts the celebrations with teammates after winning Four-Day Domestic Series final against the Warriors.

The DP World Lions stormed to an eight-wicket victory to win the Four-Day series title for the third season in a row at the Wanderers on Friday afternoon.

Wandile Makwetu slammed a long hop from Aphiwe Mnyanda into the Eastern Terrace and threw his arms in the air, while a loud cheer emanated from the home dressing room. It was a stunning turnaround after the Lions started the third day trailing the Warriors by 112 runs with only three first innings wickets in hand.

“I’m still trying to process the day,” said the ecstatic Lions captain, Dominic Hendricks.

However a lethargic approach from the Warriors, saw the Lions, led by another gritty innings by Delano Potgieter, who made an unbeaten 88, shrink that advantage to just 10 runs after the hosts were bowled out for 295.

“It was a phenomenal effort from Delano, Beyers (Swanepoel) and Codi (Yusuf), even Siya (Plaatjie). It just shows that sometimes you just need to take an opposing team to their breaking point, you can then have one good session and the game completely changes.”

The Lions bowlers, led by a sublime spell from Yusuf then turned up the heat, reducing the Warriors to 38/4 in the 11th over of their second innings. Yusuf eventually finished with 5/34 as the Warriors were bowled out for 95 in only 29.4 overs.

“Codi’s rhythm was unbelievable,” said Hendricks.

A half-century from Zubayr Hamza, ensured the final would not need a fourth day, with the Lions, who claimed a share of the title in a rain-battered final last year with neighbours the Multiply Titans, able to get both hands on the trophy this time.

While the Lions deserve praise for the aggression they showed, the Warriors will bemoan their lax approach in the first session, which then permeated through the rest of the day’s play.

Their approach in the half an hour leading up to lunch, was awful as they failed to build pressure against the Lions’ tenth-wicket partnership between Potgieter and Siya Plaatjie.

Yusuf had made 25 and Swanepoel 35, but the Warriors were still in line for a reasonable lead after their dismissals.

However tiredness and Potgieter, who rekindled memories of his star showing with the bat in the final two seasons ago against Western Province, gave the Lions the upper hand.

Potgieter was allowed to farm the bowling far too easily with fielders set back onto the boundary. For the entirety of that 10th-wicket stand, Potgieter would face four or five balls an over and easily knock out a single, leaving Plaatjie to face just one ball.

Plaatjie didn’t score a run, but his value came from the 42 minutes he spent at the crease, and the 13 balls he blocked. In that time, Potgieter reduced the Warriors deficit by 29 runs, hitting the occasional boundary when the Warriors erred in line and particularly length.

Then came the Lions’ bowlers with Swanepoel providing excellent support for Yusuf, by taking 4/26 against his former team, while Wiaan Mulder added the other, as the home team overwhelmed the hosts.

Both teams will now set their sights on the One-Day Challenge that starts next Friday.

TimesLIVE