Ngidi’s chance to bask in the limelight

Lungi Ngidi has taken eight wickets at the T20 World Cup and is SA's leading wicket-taker at the tournament

In an important but not definitive T20 World Cup clash with India this afternoon, Lungi Ngidi’s four overs could elevate him to a status he’s not had since making his international debut eight seasons ago.

Ngidi has lived in Kagiso Rabada’s shadow and then briefly Anrich Nortje’s and more lately Marco Jansen’s, but in this tournament, he’s been the Proteas’ spearhead.

“In the T20 space, the one thing that he has enjoyed is the responsibility of making decisions. Him deciding things and us being a sounding board. Clarity has been a really big thing for him,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

His and Ngidi’s relationship has not always been rosy. Ngidi confessed two years ago to being angered by his omission from Conrad’s Test team. Conrad acknowledged his role in fostering that reaction from the fast bowler but explained it had the desired effect. “Lungi reacted exactly how we wanted,” he said.

In the World Test Championship final, Ngidi produced the most impactful performance since taking seven against India on his debut, when he bowled a match-winning spell in Australia’s second innings.

Two years ago, he wasn’t even part of the Proteas squad that made it to the World Cup final, but this year, he’s South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has been player of the match twice.

Heading into this afternoon’s game in front of 130,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Ngidi’s evolution as a fast bowler provides much-needed variety to a bowling unit dominated by pace.

The confidence and control he has shown are, explained Conrad, the result of greater maturity. “And not just on the field. It’s a combination of things. Lungs is married now … mentally and emotionally, he is in a position to put everything in a space where it really belongs,” said Conrad.

Ngidi possesses some of the most devious slower balls on the international circuit, but whereas previously those deliveries were used too often, in the last 12 months he’s allied them to other elements in a growing repertoire.

“He’s added the ability to shape the ball up front. He now has the control and confidence to do it,” said former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock.

That has meant Ngidi doesn’t just bowl at one period in an innings but can be utilised throughout.

Pollock believes he may only bowl one over in the power play, with the rest of his overs divided between the middle period and at the death. “I wouldn’t be surprised if South Africa only used him for one over in the power play, considering how effective his slower balls are and that it will be slower balls turning away from the left-handers against India, which might be effective.”

The plethora of left-handers in India’s batting line-up has made them vulnerable to off-spin in the tournament, which Pakistan and the Netherlands used cleverly in the group stages.

South Africa’s only off-spin options are part-timers: skipper Aiden Markram, who’s bowled only two overs, and Tristan Stubbs, who’s not been used yet.

That puts an extra burden on Ngidi. While Corbin Bosch — who should start today given the pitch has a black soil base and the ball will skid on under lights — and Jansen possess good slower balls, their consistency when using them is not at the same level as Ngidi’s.

Rabada, who will be desperate to make an impact in the wickets column, having claimed just two in the tournament, lacks confidence with his off-pace delivery.

“[Ngidi] is one of the most important cogs in our wheel when it comes to wicket taking in T20s,” said Conrad.

“He can strike up front, in the middle [overs] and, when he’s asked to bowl at the death, he can do that as well. He understands his game particularly well now.”

Against an Indian attack featuring the great Jasprit Bumrah and the format’s No 1 bowler, Arun Chakravarthy, today’s match provides an opportunity for Ngidi to snatch the spotlight.