Cool Miller performs familiar rescue job for Proteas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

David Miller thrives in difficult situations.

There was the Champions Trophy semifinal against England at The Oval, when South Africa were 63/5 when Miller came to the crease and he made 56 off 51 balls to help them post 175. It wasn’t enough.

More recently and more infamously, there was the World Cup semifinal against Australia in Kolkata where Miller scored 101 off 116 balls. The Proteas made a competitive 212 but lost.

So, Sunday night’s 20/3 as South Africa thumped India by 76 runs in their opening game of the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage in Ahmedabad was familiar territory.

“Obviously we don’t want to be in trouble but I do find the positive out of it and it allows me to make a play. Yeah, it’s really cool to be able to put in a performance like that,” he said.

Miller’s 63 off 35 balls, which included seven fours and three sixes; his partnership of 97 with Dewald Brevis, followed by Tristan Stubbs’ unbeaten 44, rescued the Proteas from that precarious position in the power play.

They reached 187/7 and eventually pre-tournament favourites India, putting themselves in a position of securing a spot in the semifinals.

The experience of more than 550 T20 matches, playing in leagues around the world, along with five previous World Cups meant Miller was clear about the way he wanted to bat on Sunday. First it was important to grab the initiative away from the hosts, which he did by taking 20 runs off the last two overs of the power play.

“You have to be able to put the bad balls away and then it applies pressure on the opposition. So I thought we did that really well, built something nice and quickly,” he said.

In the four overs after that power play, Miller and Brevis scored 43 runs and a further 50 runs in the four overs after that.

“When there’re high-pressure moments in front of a big audience like tonight, It’s about making sure that you really stick to the simple things and the basics and do that really well,” Miller said.

“My intent always has to be up, making sure I have limited movements when the ball is bowled so I’m nice and still, my breathing is good and I run hard. In the heat of battle, those are the things that I clutch to.”

He and Brevis added 97 for the fourth wicket off only 51 balls, with their dismantling of Arun Chakravarthy, a pivotal period in the first innings.

Chakravarthy, the No 1 ranked bowler in the format, had tied the Proteas in knots in the last two years. He’d picked up 22 wickets in eight matches with batters finding it difficult to judge his length and speed.

However on Sunday, South Africa changed their approach — and it started in their own heads.

“In the past we’ve been quite tentative but I think it’s just about really making sure we were on it in terms of if he bowls a bad ball, we’ve got to put it away,” Miller said.

He hit consecutive boundaries off Chakravarthy’s first over — the fifth of the innings. When the leg-spinner returned in the ninth over, Miller greeted him with a six over long-on, with Brevis following suit, backing up a four past point, with his patented ‘no look’ straight drive for six.

“It wasn’t spinning too much tonight so you can kind of trust the line. And once we felt that, then we felt, ‘OK, we’ve got to take him down’, because he is a threat to every team he plays against.”

Chakravarthy conceded four fours and three sixes in total, and went for 47 runs in his spell, with Miller’s wicket his only reward. The other two overs of spin from Washington Sundar went for 17, meaning the Proteas had taken 63 runs off the spinners, leaving Suryakumar Yadav to rely on Shivam Dube and forcing Hardik Pandya to bowl the last over in which Stubbs smashed 20 runs.

“This game is a game of risks and you are going to fail as a cricketer, so it’s about making sure you play to your terms. I feel really confident in my role. I’ve been playing that role for a long time. So, it’s just making sure that I’m in the best possible space and just playing to my strengths,” Miller said.

TimesLIVE