Defeat in final was crushing blow, but Warriors are growing, says Muthusamy

Warriors captain Senuran Muthusamy bowls during the CSA 4-Day Series final against the Lions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Dafabet Warriors captain Senuran Muthusamy said defeat to the Lions in the CSA 4-Day Series final “hurt deeply” but he was encouraged by how the young team performed in the campaign.

The team’s brave bid for the title ended in disappointment on Friday when they were beaten by eight wickets by the Lions at the Wanderers.

Having matched their opponents for much of the contest, the Warriors were left to reflect on what might have been after two strong opening days put them firmly in the contest.

When play resumed on Friday morning, the Lions were the side under pressure at 193/7 in reply to the Warriors’ first innings of 305.

The possible turning point came when fast bowler Matthew Boast, who had taken five wickets, was forced off with an ankle injury, while seamer Gideon Peters suffered a shoulder problem. The players were sent for scans and their absence left the Warriors’ attack noticeably light.

Thanks to an excellent knock from Delano Potgieter (88 not out), the Lions closed the gap in the first innings to 10 runs after they were dismissed for 295.

Then came a Warriors batting collapse from which they could not extricate themselves as Codi Yusuf (5/34) and Beyers Swanepoel (4/26) swept through the order to dismiss them for a paltry 95.

Needing only 106 to win, the Lions’ batsmen leapt on the opportunity, and by Friday night, inside three days, the match was over as they made 111/2 in 17 overs.

While the commitment of the Warriors was evident throughout the season, skipper Muthusamy paid tribute to their opponents for the way they came back into the game.

“The Lions, showing their composure and experience in finals cricket, capitalised, as we were unable to make the early breakthroughs we wanted to on Friday morning,” Muthusamy said.

“Credit must go to the hosts, whose seasoned campaigners applied themselves professionally to steer their side into a commanding position before completing the job with eight wickets to spare.”

Despite the defeat, the skipper said there were significant positives for the visitors.

We have been able to blend emerging talent with competitive ambition, and our progress to the final underlined the strides made in recent months. We can take a lot of positives from the season. — Senuran Muthusamy

“Reaching the four-day final capped an impressive season for a youthful outfit, many of whom were playing in their first four-day final,” Muthusamy said.

“The experience, though painful in the immediate aftermath, will stand them in good stead moving forward.

The captain acknowledged the loss was painful but emphasised the growth shown by the squad over the campaign.

“We have been able to blend emerging talent with competitive ambition, and our progress to the final underlined the strides made in recent months. We can take a lot of positives from the season,” he said.

Importantly, the season has delivered silverware. The Warriors claimed the domestic T20 title in a tense, high-pressure final against Boland in Paarl, proof the squad has the temperament to succeed when it matters most.

Muthusamy said they would now turn their attention to the next competition, the 50-overs CSA One-Day Cup.

They open their campaign with a home game at St George’s Park on Friday against the Dolphins, starting at 1pm.

