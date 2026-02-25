England’s Brook uncertain about continuing at No 3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Harry Brook smashed a match-winning hundred in Tuesday’s Super Eight match against Pakistan after being moved up the order to No 3, but the England captain is unsure if he will stay in the new slot for the rest of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Brook struck a two-run-a-ball hundred as England accomplished a tricky chase to be the first team to book their spot in the last four of the 20-team tournament.

Chasing 165 for victory, England lost both their openers inside three overs and slumped to 58-4 in the eighth, but Brook’s maiden century in T20 Internationals set up their two-wicket victory.

Brook said it was head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum’s idea to promote him from his usual No 5 slot.

“Baz is the mastermind there,” he told reporters. “He had a discussion with me this morning about going up the order and trying to maximise the powerplay and thankfully it paid off.”

Despite the spectacular success of the move, Brook was unsure if he would continue at No 3.

“I don’t know. That’s something for me and Baz to chat about,” he said. “The longer I bat, the better it is for me. It’s a lot easier facing their best bowlers through the middle period when you’re already set.”

England’s white-ball captain has endured a torrid time since news emerged of his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year, making Tuesday’s knock especially sweet.

“It’s probably been the hardest winter of my life,” the 27-year-old said. “There’s been a lot of stuff behind the scenes and not behind the scenes, but yes, it’s nice to see some rewards from my hard work away from the ground.”

Shaheen Afridi shook Brook’s hand after dismissing him, and the Pakistan speedster said the batter had played “proper cricketing shots” throughout his 100 off 51 balls.

“I think this is the best innings of his life,” Afridi said. “The wicket was not easy. If we look at other batsmen, they were all struggling.”

Reuters