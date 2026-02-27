Pressure off Proteas ahead of derby with Zimbabwe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aiden Markram won't be as stressed about SA's last Super Eight match against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

South Africa’s last Super Eight match — against neighbours Zimbabwe — has had a lot of its potential edge removed, with the Proteas spot in the semifinal sealed on Thursday night.

There’ll still be some friction with regional bragging rights at stake, but the Proteas will be forgiven if their intensity isn’t at the same level as it was for the matches against India and the West Indies.

Those two teams do meet in what will be a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, later on Sunday. India’s victory in Chennai knocked the Zimbabweans out of the tournament and confirmed the Proteas as the second team to qualify for the semifinals.

For the Proteas, their focus will already start turning to the semifinal. They will be keeping a close eye on Friday’s match between England and New Zealand, where a win for the latter would mean a meeting with England in the playoff.

Things get complicated if England continue their winning streak. Such an outcome would bring Pakistan into the equation — they would have to beat Sri Lanka on Saturday and then depending on the size of that victory, coupled with the size of New Zealand’s loss, they could still make the semifinals.

In that scenario, SA would travel to Colombo for their play-off match. They haven’t played in Sri Lanka at all and have only been to two cities throughout the tournament thus far — Ahmedabad, where they have played five times, and Delhi, where they face the Zimbabweans.

That is a significant advantage, which Aiden Markram and the players have acknowledged on a few occasions.

In fact all three likely semifinal venues — Mumbai, Kolkata and Colombo — would be a first for the Proteas at the tournament.

However, while winning on Sunday is no longer mandatory, Markram is keen for his side to continue their unbeaten streak against their neighbours. “We will give them the absolute respect that they deserve,” said the South African captain.

“They are there for a reason and have beaten quality teams in the group stages. If you want to win a competition, you want to keep the good things going for as long as possible. You don’t want to take your foot off the gas.”

