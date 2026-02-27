Reyneke to tour New Zealand with Proteas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kayla Reyneke, who struck the winning runs off the last ball against Pakistan, will tour New Zealand with the Proteas

Kayla Reyneke has been rewarded for her heroics against Pakistan with a trip to New Zealand for the Proteas women’s T20 and ODI series there in March.

The 20-year-old, who blasted a six off the last ball to win the first T20 International against Pakistan on February 10, will undertake her first tour with the senior national team, who will face the current T20 World Cup holders in five T20Is and three ODIs.

The latter are part of the ICC Women’s Championship while the T20 series, besides providing preparation for the World Cup later this year, also forms part of a unique series double header alongside the countries’ respective men’s teams.

A dream start to an international career! ✨



Kayla Reyneke makes a stunning entrance, claiming her first T20I wicket in her very first over! 🤩



What a phenomenal young talent! 🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/O0UEZOUENi — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 10, 2026

“Kayla’s maiden ODI call-up is thoroughly deserved following her performances in the recent T20Is.

“She has shown composure and skill at international level, and we believe she is a player for the future who can grow into an important role within the squad,” said national convenor Clinton du Preez.

Reyneke, who captained the Proteas under-19 side to a runners-up finish at the junior World Cup in Malaysia last year, earned national acclaim for her role in a nail-biting finish in Potchefstroom.

With 10 needed to win off the last over, she struck a four through midwicket and with the scores tied smashed the last ball over long-off for six.

Reyneke, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon will bear the spin bowling load, while Ayabonga Khaka and Masabatha Klaas have been recalled to bolster the seam bowling options.

SA struggled in defence of 362 in the second ODI against the Pakistanis on Wednesday, and certainly looked like they were missing Marizanne Kapp.

The veteran all-rounder was ruled out of that series because of illness and will not tour New Zealand, while she undergoes a return-to-play programme, which will be overseen by CSA’s medical staff.

“It’s unfortunate that we won’t have a player of Marizanne’s calibre available,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

However, he felt the veteran all-rounder’s absence may be a blessing in disguise, citing the importance of her being fresh for the series against India in April.

“Touring New Zealand always presents unique challenges. The conditions require adaptability, especially when playing across multiple venues where the surfaces and weather can differ. We must adjust quickly, apply ourselves and maintain the standards we have set as a team.

“This tour gives us another valuable opportunity to test our combinations, deepen our squad and continue evolving our brand of cricket against quality opposition,” said Mashimbyi

Proteas squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Dané van Niekerk

TimesLIVE