Neighbours clash, but appreciate each other’s progress

Brian Bennett has elevated his status at the T20 World Cup with outstanding performances for Zimbabwe at the top of the order.

It will only be the fans of Zimbabwe and South Africa who will be paying any attention to the penultimate Super Eight match of this T20 World Cup on Sunday, as most of the sport’s attention will be on matters taking place in Kolkata.

The West Indies and India, will play a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens. Four hours earlier, nearly 1,500km north of there, a lighter atmosphere is likely in Delhi where the Southern African neighbours meet in a match that bears no consequence to either team’s future in the competition.

Zimbabwe is already out, but they’re not moping having quickly recovered from the disappointment of losing to India, which confirmed their ousting, and are instead recognising the notable achievement in reaching the second phase of the tournament.

It means they won’t have to qualify for the 2028 competition, while banishing memories of their failure to qualify for the previous tournament two years ago.

“The guys were very consistent in Sri Lanka and played some very good cricket. We wanted to make a statement here and I think the performance showed itself and we’re just happy with the way they played and the great success it is to be here and be part of the Super Eight,” said West Indies legend Courtney Walsh, who has worked as Zimbabwe’s bowling coach at the tournament.

The Zimbabweans pulled off notable victories against Australia — that went a long way in knocking the 2021 champions out of the tournament — and then co-hosts Sri Lanka. Along the way opener Brian Bennett has elevated his status as an international batter, while Blessing Muzarabani further enhanced his reputation as a fast bowler.

“He’s just someone that I think will keep succeeding as long as he keeps the same mannerism and focus on his own game,” Walsh said about Bennett. The 22-year-old has scored 277 runs and only been out once, making three half-centuries in the process.

“I’m really happy with the way that he has carried the tempo for us and played his role in this World Cup. As a youngster, I’m hoping that he goes from strength to strength.”

Muzarabani, meanwhile, has been playing through injury the entire tournament, but has still taken 12 wickets, with his economy rate of 7.80 indicative of his control and the respect his been shown by opponents.

“He’s such a good asset for Zimbabwe and I’m hoping that as soon as he gets back to normal, we can see the true Blessing out there, doing what he can do best with confidence, vigour and with aggression,” said Walsh.

Zimbabwe’s progress earned wholesome praise from Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince. “You’ve got to respect the opposition. They’ve done their bit to qualify for the Super Eights. They’ve had a fantastic tournament, our neighbours and they’ve done well to reach here. They’ll be disappointed that it’s not an opportunity for them to go further in the tournament,” he said.

The Proteas were still unaware of who they’d be facing in the semifinal when some of the players took part in an optional training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. “We’re not at the knockout stages yet. At the end of the day we’ve got another game to play (Sunday) so first things first is the focus on (Sunday’s) match. When we get to the knockout stage, we start focusing on that.”

Prince was unsure whether the Proteas would give some of the extended squad a run on Sunday. “There is an opportunity to have a look at some of the guys who haven’t been playing regularly I suppose.

“There’ll be discussion with the head coach and the medical staff about how the energy levels are. Is there anybody perhaps carrying some slight niggle that would be better suited for resting rather than playing another game?”

South Africa will play its semifinal on Wednesday.