India reach T20 World Cup semi-finals with five-wicket win over West Indies

India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over West Indies in Sunday’s decisive Super Eights match, as Sanju Samson’s unbeaten knock of 97 helped them chase down a target of 196 with four balls to spare.
Defending champions India, who will play in the semis for the third straight time, will face England in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after South Africa take on New Zealand in the first semi-final.
Put in to bat first at Eden Gardens, West Indies posted 195-4, as Rovman Powell and Jason Holder added 76 runs off the last 35 balls in their unbeaten partnership.
India made a shaky start with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan falling in the first five overs, but opener Samson hit four sixes and 12 fours to help India reach 199-5, pulling off the highest successful run chase in this T20 World Cup.
