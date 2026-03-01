Proteas win local derby and look ahead to World Cup semifinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa eventually eased through what for a long time had been a vibrant scrap with their regional neighbours, wrapping up their Super Eights phase at the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win against Zimbabwe.

Sikander Raza was the dominant individual, top scoring with 73, taking three catches, and delivering a lively display in the field, but unfortunately for him there was too little assistance from his teammates. Zimbabwe reached 153/7, a total South Africa overhauled with 13 balls to spare.

“I’m still very proud of what these boys have achieved,” said Raza. “We took lessons from each game and got better from match No.1 into match No.2. We have a taste for what it is like to play with the elite and what we have to do to stay at the top table.”

The Proteas would have been grateful for the competitive nature of the outing before Wednesday’s semifinal in Kolkata against New Zealand. There were useful overs for George Linde and Kwena Maphaka, while Linde also had some time at the crease helping Tristan Stubbs to wrap up the match in the 18th over.

It was a joyous affair — certainly in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi — with South African and Zimbabwean fans dancing together and undoubtedly sharing a few refreshments after. Despite exiting the event, it’s been a largely successful tournament for the Zimbabweans who, having failed to qualify two years ago, will have no such trouble for the 2028 competition, after reaching the Super Eights.

They defeated Australia and Sri Lanka, and their spot in the second phase in the tournament was no fluke. They had the Proteas worried on Sunday, especially while Raza was at the crease, and when the Zimbabwean captain dismissed Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock cheaply in the power play, there were some concerned looks in the South Africa dugout.

“It was tricky in that run chase after losing those early wickets, but it’s not the worst thing that the middle order were put under pressure and it was good that they came through,” said Markram.

As was the case against India a week ago, David Miller (22) and Dewald Brevis (42), shared an important 50-run partnership to stabilise the run chase.

South Africa decided to rest Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj with Kwena Maphaka, playing his second match in the tournament, picking up his first World Cup wicket, when he clean bowled Tadiwanashe Marumani. The left-arm paceman, with his mother watching in the stands, added Raza’s wicket later in the innings, to finish with 2/21, completing a good afternoon’s work.

Raza held the Zimbabwean innings together, hitting eight fours and four sixes, but partnerships of 38 for the third wicket with Dion Myers and 39 for sixth with Clive Madande, weren’t enough for Zimbabwe to reach the target of 180 their captain felt was defendable.

There were wickets for Linde, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and two for Corbin Bosch, in what was a solid display from the bowlers.

South Africa will head to Kolkata on Monday to start preparations for the semifinal. “We know we need another 40 overs of good cricket,” said Markram.

There will be concerns about Ryan Rickelton, who copped a nasty blow on the head from a bouncer by Brad Evans, requiring a lengthy assessment from the South Africa team’s physio Sizwe Hadebe.

Rickleton had a scar on the left side of his forehead but continued to bat hitting four sixes — including two off Evans — before being dismissed, miscuing an attempted hook against the same bowler. He was later shown holding an ice pack on his head. The Proteas’ management will be keeping a close eye on him in the next few days as any signs of concussion could rule him out of the semifinal.