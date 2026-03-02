Proteas’ winning juggernaut faces KO test against Walter’s tricky Kiwis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CHENNAI, INDIA - FEBRUARY 16: Coach Rob Walter talks to his team during a New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 16, 2026 in Chennai, India.

By Amlan Chakraborty

South Africa have hardly put a foot wrong in their march to the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals, but complacency can have no place against a New Zealand side famed for punching above their weight when the teams meet at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The Proteas are the tournament’s only unbeaten side and look a far more rounded T20 unit than the one that fell at the last hurdle in 2024. They beat New Zealand in the group stage and, in a sign of South Africa’s confidence, coach Shukri Conrad did not shy away from the favourites’ tag they have usurped from defending champions India.

India face England in the other semifinal on Thursday.

Since surviving a double Super Over against Afghanistan, Aiden Markram’s side have not taken their foot off the pedal.

In Quinton de Kock, Markram and Ryan Rickelton, they field a top order capable of banking a powerplay head-start, with an explosive middle order offering little respite when the openers do not fire.

South Africa complement it with a varied bowling attack.

Kagiso Rabada’s hard, Test match lengths and Marco Jansen’s left‑arm bounce have cramped batters, while Lungi Ngidi’s change-ups have been a revelation across phases.

Left‑arm spinner Keshav Maharaj provides control if conditions grip, with Markram holding himself back for match‑ups.

South Africa have looked ominous so far but the knockout stage brings its own challenge. Besides, New Zealand can be tricky opponents.

Kiwi opener Finn Allen’s ultra-aggression is often the powerplay disruptor alongside a rotating partner in Devon Conway or Tim Seifert.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s ability to change gears sets a platform for Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell to attack the back end.

Their pace attack does not have a settled look though.

The Black Caps are likely to miss the services of fast bowler Matt Henry, who is back home on paternity leave. Jacob Duffy or Kyle Jamieson could replace him.

Their spin unit looks well covered, however.

Captain Mitchell Santner’s stump‑to‑stump trajectory is a key match‑up against de Kock and Markram, and Ish Sodhi’s leg-spin could trouble South Africa’s right‑hand middle.

“We faced them in Ahmedabad, which I think is a venue they’ve grown pretty used to given that they’ve spent a fair bit of time there,” New Zealand’s head coach Rob Walter, Conrad’s predecessor as the Proteas’ white-ball coach, said.

“The semifinals will be in a different venue. It will provide a different challenge.”