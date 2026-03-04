‘It was a bad night for us,’ says Proteas captain Markram

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aiden Markram says his team must reflect after suffering a comprehensive loss to New Zealand in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

Aiden Markram described Wednesday’s nine-wicket defeat in the T20 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand as feeling “like a big slap in the face”.

The Black Caps, who’d copped a pounding from the Proteas when teams met in the competition’s first Group stage, flipped the script in Kolkata, to storm through to their second final.

It was a chastening night for the Proteas who’d gone into the match as the tournament’s only unbeaten team, having largely dominated throughout. But Markram said the batting unit didn’t come to terms with a surface that reacted vastly differently to the ones they’d grown accustomed to in Ahmedabad - where they’d played five of their seven matches in the competition.

“We expected the wicket to play well, it looked good to the eye,” said the South African captain.

“But the ball wasn’t quite coming on, some were stopping in the wicket, some were hitting low on the bat and it made scoring really tough. Through that pressure builds and you lose wickets unfortunately. You have to give credit to their bowling unit.”

The Proteas lost Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton off consecutive deliveries to off-spinner Cole McConchie in the second over and while Markram and Dewald Brevis did well to get SA to 48/2 at the end of the power play, it always felt like New Zealand had more control.

SA lost three wickets for 22 runs in 17 balls, leaving Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen to have to build carefully before unleashing. They did well to reach 169/8, but with the dew settling and on a small and fast outfield it always felt at least 30 runs short of a par total.

“Potentially we could have adapted quicker with the bat, maybe adopted a more old school approach and set it up and then scrape our way to 190 and we might have been in the game,” said Markram.

Although the Proteas felt they were in with a sniff at the halfway point, all hope was snubbed by a thunderous opening partnership shared by Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who clobbered 84 runs in the New Zealand power play, shared a stand of 117 with Allen going on to to make an unbeaten hundred off only 33 balls.

“You have to give massive credit to Finn Allan and Tim Seifert for killing the game as early as they did,” said Markram. “When Finn plays an innings like that you won’t come out on the right side as the fielding team.

“It was a bad night for us.”

