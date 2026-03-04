Black Caps annihilate Proteas in T20 World Cup semifinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proiteas' Tristan Stubbs is bowled by Lockie Ferguson in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday

South Africa suffered an ugly capitulation in a World Cup semifinal that was reminiscent of meltdowns in the past.

The Proteas were out-thought and outplayed by New Zealand, who restricted them to 169/8 in the T20 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and reached the under-par target for the loss of only one wicket in the 13th over.

South Africa produced a skittish batting display, a stark contrast to the chest out, confident group that marched through the tournament unbeaten until Wednesday. By the 12th over, TV cameras were showing a glum dressing room, with Quinton de Kock shaking his head, David Miller scowling and Ryan Rickelton chewing his fingernails.

There are generations of Proteas players who’ve worn those ghostly looks.

South Africa just didn’t play in the way they know how. Part of that was the situation — a semifinal. Another was the conditions, a pitch much slower than they’ve been accustomed to during the competition. And the third was the opposition.

New Zealand brought basic plans and, most importantly, disciplined execution to the occasion, creating the pressure that suffocated Aiden Markram’s team.

From the employment of Cole McConchie — a 34-year-old off-spinning all-rounder who’d been called up for the tournament as a replacement for Michael Bracewell — to open the bowling, and then the straight lines and full lengths produced by all the bowlers, the Black Caps were the epitome of precision with the ball.

In the field, not so much, as they dropped two catches. But such was their control and relentless discipline that neither opportunity, offered to Markram on 3 and Miller also on 3, was costly.

McConchie’s back-to-back dismissals of De Kock and Rickelton put South Africa on the back foot at the start, after New Zealand unsurprisingly chose to bowl at a venue where, under lights, chasing is a significant advantage because of the dew.

To Markram, the bowlers’ stump-to-stump line meant the Proteas captain couldn’t free his arms and access his favourite scoring region in the covers. It was similar for Dewald Brevis, while the Black Caps also maintained full lengths, preventing the batters from getting underneath the ball to hit boundaries.

With boundaries difficult to come by the pressure built on the Proteas batters. Markram drove to long-on where Daryl Mitchell held a catch millimetres off the ground. Brevis, who played some good shots, was indecisive about whether to drive over or through the covers, did neither and was caught by Mitchell Santner. Miller mishit a lofted drive and was easily caught at long-off.

At 77/5, it was clear South Africa weren’t going to reach a sufficiently defendable total. That they scratched together a competitive one was thanks to a 73-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.

It was the latter who dominated, hitting five sixes and a pair of fours in an innings of 55 not out that illustrated he was well-suited to that No 7 spot, even if some feel it is one place too high in the batting order.

It was a gutsy finish by the Proteas, who struck 46 runs in the last four overs, but that indicated the dew was starting to settle and the ball was skidding on while New Zealand’s discipline slipped from the heights achieved in the first 15 overs.

The Kiwis’ pursuit started rapidly with opener Finn Allen and Tim Seifert settling any nerves against a South African attack that was nowhere near as precise as their opponents had been. Both lines and lengths were off kilter and even Lungi Ngidi couldn’t provide control.

A couple of balls flew close to fielders early and De Kock made a bad misjudgment calling for a catch that should have been Brevis’s, but the intent from the Black Caps openers proved overwhelming.

Their opening partnership was worth 117. Allen made a murderous unbeaten hundred off only 33 balls, hitting the last five balls he faced for boundaries off Jansen. It perfectly encapsulated the match — it was an annihilation.

