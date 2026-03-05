Cricket

India survive Bethell onslaught to book T20 World Cup final spot

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - India v England - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - March 5, 2026 India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks with teammates. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Defending champions India withstood Jacob Bethell’s brilliant hundred in a thrilling semifinal to beat England by seven runs on Thursday and reach the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Put in to bat, India racked up a commanding 253-7 at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad as Sanju Samson struck a commanding 89, supported by fluent contributions from Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan.

England’s reply was carried single-handedly by Bethell, who plundered a 48-ball 105 to keep his team in the hunt, but the two-time champions fell just short.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad as they aim to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Health department exempts vaping and smokeless nicotine products from bill

2

Cat Matlala ‘too small’ to be cartel boss, Fadiel Adams tells ad hoc committee

3

EFF, Saftu demand probe into Xolile George’s ‘tone deaf’ salary hike

4

Government urges South Africans to leave Middle East as attacks likely to continue

5

Land Bank hackers demanded R5.4m in bitcoin, Godongwana tells MPs

Related Articles