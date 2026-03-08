Proteas finally headed back home amid Gulf travel chaos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch along with the rest of the Proteas squad will be travelling back to SA on Tuesday.

Nearly a week after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup, the Proteas will finally be able to travel home on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council has finally arranged a charter for the 12 Proteas players, which will depart Kolkata for Johannesburg. Aiden Markram’s team were eliminated from the tournament last Wednesday in the first semifinal by New Zealand, but have been stuck in the east Indian city after flights through Dubai were cancelled because of American and Israeli bombing of Iran.

Players and their partners had expressed frustration at the ICC’s arrangements. The England team, which was knocked out of the tournament a day after SA, already had a charter flight arranged for them by the ICC after their defeat in Mumbai, while South Africa and the West Indies - which had been eliminated from the tournament last Sunday - were both stuck in Kolkata.

On Sunday, Sasha de Kock, wife of Proteas wicket-keeper Quinton, took to Instagram, showing a short video of her husband playing with their daughter in the pool at a hotel in Kolkata and then another later that read: “Still stranded…”

So England got knocked out on Thurs get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong .. All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more… — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 7, 2026

Quinton de Kock had expressed his frustration on Saturday. “Funny ICC we’ve heard nothing! Meanwhile England are leaving before us somehow!? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” he wrote on Instagram.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also tweeted about the unfairness of the treatment endured by the West Indies and South African players compared to their English counterparts. “That’s where the power is all wrong…All teams in this situation should be treated the same…just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count,” Vaughan wrote.

Three of the players in the Proteas squad that partook in the T20 World Cup, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, were not travelling back and instead left straight from India, along with the coaching and management staff, headed to New Zealand, for a five match T20 series that starts next week.

Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, De Kock, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller will all be returning to India later this month for the start of the IPL.

Meanwhile the Proteas women’s team also had to rearrange their travel to New Zealand because of the war in the Middle East. Having originally been due to depart last Thursday, the women’s squad instead will travel in two separate groups, the first departing on Sunday night and a second leaving on Monday.

TimesLIVE