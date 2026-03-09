Warriors seek knockout edge, Dragons chase vital points at St George’s

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matthew De Villiers of Dafabet Warriors sweeps a delivery against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins during the CSA One-Day Cup Division 1 match at St George's Park on February 27 2026.

The Dafabet Warriors will be eager to return to competitive action when they host the North West Dragons in their Cricket SA One-Day Cup clash at St George’s Park on Tuesday, with play scheduled to start at 1pm.

After their previous encounter against the Lions in Johannesburg was washed out on Friday, the Gqeberha side will be keen to make the most of home conditions and build momentum in the competition.

They are top of the log after three matches, but the tournament is still wide open, and Matthew de Villiers, who captained the team last week against Western Province, said they were banking on a full squad effort to stay in contention for the title.

“We have had some of our experienced players come through really strongly in the first two matches, with great batting from Matthew Breetzke, Patrick Kruger and Senuran Muthusamy, and hopefully that will spread to the younger guys in the team,” he said.

“We like to feel that we are able to either chase a target or to defend a total, so that is something we back ourselves to do in each match.”

He acknowledged that there may be personnel changes during the course of the competition but felt they had built up enough squad depth to manage the situation.

“We have got a pretty tight unit, and the guys are all engaged, even if they are sitting on the sidelines currently, and we need to keep that sort of cohesion going throughout the matches,” De Villiers said.

Friday’s rain-out denied the Warriors an opportunity to continue the encouraging form they have shown in recent weeks, and the squad will be determined to make up for lost time in front of their home supporters.

With valuable points at stake in the 50-over tournament, every match carries added importance as teams look to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Playing at St George’s Park has often proven advantageous for the Warriors, who are familiar with the conditions and get strong backing from local fans.

The coastal venue can offer assistance to both seamers and spinners at different stages of the game, making the toss and early momentum particularly significant.

The Dragons, meanwhile, arrive in Gqeberha aiming to upset the hosts and climb the standings. Known for their competitive approach and disciplined bowling attack, the North West outfit will be looking to apply pressure early and prevent the Warriors’ batting line-up from settling.

For the home side, much will depend on their ability to build partnerships with the bat and maintain control through the middle overs with the ball. Their batting order has shown the ability to accelerate when required, while the bowling unit has been capable of striking at key moments to shift the momentum of matches.

With the tournament entering a crucial phase, both teams will recognise the importance of delivering a complete performance.

The Warriors will hope that the familiar surroundings of St George’s Park inspire another strong showing, while the Dragons will be eager to prove they can challenge one of the competition’s established contenders on their own turf.

As the players take to the field on Tuesday afternoon, supporters can expect a competitive contest between two sides determined to strengthen their positions in the One-Day Cup standings.

The latest standings after three matches are: Warriors 10, Boland, Titans and Lions 8, Dragons 7, Dolphins 6, Tuskers 2, and WP 0.

