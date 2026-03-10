Sri Lanka name Gary Kirsten as head coach with 2027 World Cup in focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Pearl Josephine Nazare

Sri Lanka have appointed South African Gary Kirsten as their new head coach on a two-year contract as they begin preparations for the 2027 One-Day International World Cup, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

Kirsten, 58, previously guided India to the 2011 World Cup title and later coached South Africa from 2011 to 2013. He also briefly served as Pakistan’s white-ball coach in 2024, resigning six months into the job.

He replaces Sanath Jayasuriya, who stepped down after Sri Lanka’s disappointing campaign at the recent Twenty20 World Cup.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men’s team, effective from April 15, 2026,” the board said.

“The appointment of the new head coach is part of Sri Lanka Cricket’s efforts to revamp the structure of the National High Performance Centre.”

The 2027 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Proteas and Zimbabwe will qualify automatically for the tournament as hosts. Namibia, despite co-hosting, will have to go through the regular qualification pathway because they are not a full International Cricket Council member.