Cricket

SA cricket team stranded in India to fly home from Wednesday

ICC rejects criticism as Middle East conflict affects flights

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The stranded South African team will fly home from Wednesday. REUTRS/Sahiba Chawdhary (Sahiba Chawdhary)

South Africa’s cricket team, stranded in India because of international airspace closure, will begin to fly home on Wednesday, with the entire contingent departing in the next 36-hours, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

They are one of several teams including West Indies stuck because of conflict in the Middle East long after their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns ended while the ICC struggled to charter flights to repatriate them.

England flew home two days after being beaten in the semi-finals, prompting criticism of the ICC from the South African and West Indian camps.

The ICC, in a statement on Wednesday, said the criticism was “incorrect” and provided an update on South Africa’s return.

“On current arrangements, the South Africa contingent will begin departing for South Africa tonight, with all members expected to have departed within the next 36-hours,” it said.

“The ICC rejects any suggestion these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare.

“Throughout this period, the ICC’s overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected,” it said.

“We will not move people until we are satisfied the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change.”

Cricket West Indies said on Tuesday it had booked commercial flights to take home its contingent in three groups.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Families struggle as Joburg workers await overdue salaries

2

WATCH | Insurance murder syndicate ’an evil family scheme’

3

NOMVUYISO BATYI | The economics of sustainable and affordable connectivity in South Africa

4

SABC TV licence model is due for a reboot as only 15% pay

5

Khayelitsha Cookies rises from township bakery to supplying British Airways

Related Articles