White Ferns take lead in T20 series against Proteas

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Melie Kerr bats for New Zealand in the first T20 International against South Africa at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer struck crucial half-centuries to guide New Zealand to an 80-run victory in the first T20I over the Proteas Women in Tauranga on Sunday.

Kerr recorded 11 fours and two sixes on her way to a 44-ball 78, supported by Plimmer’s career-best of 63 off 44 balls as the home side posted 190/7. In response, South Africa were restricted to 110/7, with Sophie Devine taking her best figures of four for 12.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost a wicket with the first ball of the innings after Nadine de Klerk ran out Izzy Gaze (0). The hosts recovered well through Plimmer and Kerr, racing to 61/1 at the end of the powerplay.

The pair Shared a 146-run stand for the second wicket before Masabata Klaas (2/15) broke the partnership by dismissing Kerr.

That wicket gave the Proteas Women a route back into the contest in the second half of the innings. Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/29), Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka (1/37) and de Klerk (2/32) combined to slow the White Ferns’ surge, ensuring the hosts finished just short of the 200-run mark.

South Africa struggled to find their rhythm at the crease, with Tazmin Brits (29), Kayla Reyneke (24) and De Klerk (19) the main contributors in a difficult outing for the visitors.

Their efforts were overshadowed by the New Zealand bowlers, with Jess Kerr (2/13) and Devine striking at regular intervals to seal a commanding win in the first of the five-match T20I series.

The second encounter will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, 17 March.

Cricket SA media