Ngwenya and Khoza to lead World Cup preparation

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Qondisa Ngwenya will be CEO of the Local Organising Committee for the 2027 Cricket World Cup in SA.

Qondisa Nqwenya, president of Cycling SA, will head up the country’s preparation for next year’s ODI World Cup, that will be held primarily in South Africa, following his appointment as CEO of the local organising committee.

Ngwenya will be assisted by Eddie Khoza who was appointed as the event’s COO. Khoza is currently employed as CSA executive in charge of domestic cricket.

Trevor Manuel, chairperson of the local organising committee’s board, welcomed the appointment of the pair.

“They have proved to be more than capable of delivering the board’s vision to unite the global community through the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, inspire the next generation, and leave a lasting legacy of sport, sustainability, and social cohesion,” Manuel said in a statement on Saturday.

Ngwenya has substantial experience in the sports industry and besides his work with Cycling SA, was previously MD of sponsorship marketing company Octagon — a position he held for 14 years.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from De Montfort University (UK).

Khoza has worked extensively in SA cricket, having served as head of cricket pathways at CSA until occupying his current position, in which he oversees the organisation’s domestic programmes.

Khoza has been at the forefront of the restructuring process for domestic cricket, which will significantly impact the sport’s finances in the future. He is being seconded to the LOC for the next 20 months. Cricket SA will appointment a temporary replacement next week.

The pair’s appointment follows a protracted search period. Manuel and his board — which includes former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka — was appointed in August last year. The appointment of a CEO was seen as a priority, but has already taken six months.

“We extend our appreciation to Cricket South Africa for supporting the process, and the International Cricket Council for endorsing the appointments.”

The tournament is due to take place from October next year, with South Africa sharing hosting with Namibia and Zimbabwe.