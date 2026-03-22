Devine stars as Kerr shines in series-sealing win for New Zealand

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Career-best figures from Jess Kerr and a half-century from Sophie Devine helped New Zealand to a six-wicket victory over the Proteas Women in the fourth T20 International (T20I) at the Hnry Stadium on Sunday.

The win secured a series triumph for the home side, with one match to spare.

J. Kerr claimed a leading return of three for 16 to help restrict South Africa to 159/6, despite a maiden fifty from Annerie Dercksen (55* off 32 balls), before Devine led the chase superbly with a 34-ball 64, which included six fours and four sixes.

The Proteas won the toss and elected to set a score, with Chloé Tryon (14) and Suné Luus (30) pushing the visitors to 21/0 in the third over before J. Kerr made the breakthrough by dismissing Tryon.

Laura Wolvaardt (10) and Luus then guided their side to 41/1 at the end of the powerplay before Amelia Kerr (1/32) and J. Kerr struck in quick succession to remove both batters.

With the score on 58/3 in the 10th over, new batters Tazmin Brits (8) and Dercksen navigated a tricky period to guide their side to 89/3 before Brits became J. Kerr’s third scalp of the day.

A crucial 44-run stand between Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk (20) took the South Africans into triple figures. Another 26-run partnership between Dercksen and Kayla Reyneke (13) helped the tourists pass the 150-run mark, with Dercksen raising her bat for her first T20I half-century.

With ball in hand, the Proteas Women began brightly as Dercksen (1/20) saw the back of Izzy Gaze (6). New Zealand responded well to that setback, with Georgia Plimmer (29) and A. Kerr (31) guiding the home side to 47/1 inside the powerplay.

The duo’s 48-run partnership placed the White Ferns in firm control before Plimmer was undone by Tryon (2/13) for her first wicket of the day.

That wicket did little to dim the hosts’ confidence as the experienced pair of A. Kerr and Devine added a valuable 46-run stand for the fourth wicket, helping the Kiwi outfit advance from 57/2 to 103/3 after Tryon removed A. Kerr in the 14th over.

Following numerous missed chances in the field, Devine capitalised and marched to a second consecutive fifty while combining with Brooke Halliday (16*) to take their side to the verge of victory, reaching 149/3 in the 18th over before Devine was eventually dismissed by Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/41).

Halliday and Maddy Green (16) steered New Zealand over the line with ease, with the home side securing the win and the series in 18.3 overs.

The fifth and final T20I will take place on Wednesday, 25 March at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Proteas Women’s T20I Squad against New Zealand

Laura Wolvaardt (captain, Titans), Tazmin Brits (Lions), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Ayanda Hlubi (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (Titans), Suné Luus (Titans), Karabo Meso (Lions), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Kayla Reyneke (Western Province), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Chloé Tryon (Lions) and Dané van Niekerk (Western Province).

Fixtures (all times local)

5th T20I Sunday, 25 March - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

WHITE FERNS vs Proteas Women at 14:45