Reyneke thumps final ball for six to lead Proteas to victory over NZ in opening ODI

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SA's Kayla Reyneke hits a six off the last ball to win game one in the Women's One-Day International series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday

Kayla Reyneke, Annerie Dercksen and Ayabonga Khaka starred in the Proteas Women’s two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ICC Women’s Championship ODI in Christchurch on Sunday.

Khaka claimed career-best figures of six for 56 to help bowl out the White Ferns for 268 in 50 overs, before Dercksen top-scored with a 93-ball 72 (eight fours) and player-of-the-match Reyneke struck an unbeaten 42 off 32 balls, including a last-ball six, to guide the visitors to victory.

New Zealand lost the toss and were asked to bat first under overcast conditions.

The opening pair of Suzie Bates (20) and Georgia Plimmer (28) put on 42 runs before Bates fell to Tumi Sekhukhune (1/38) in the 10th over.

Plimmer then combined with Amelia Kerr (36) for a 29-run stand before she was bowled by Nadine de Klerk (1/40).

Another 38-run partnership between Kerr and Maddy Green helped the White Ferns pass the 100-run mark before Khaka removed Kerr, and Brooke Halliday (1) fell to Chloe Tryon in quick succession to reduce the home side to 112/4 after 28 overs.

New Zealand responded with a valuable 80-run partnership between Izzy Gaze (37) and Green, with Green bringing up her 10th half-century to help the hosts reach 182/4 before Gaze became Tryon’s second scalp of the afternoon.

New Zealand upped the ante in the final 10 overs, adding 92 runs through contributions from Green and Jess Kerr (24) before Khaka picked up four late wickets to dismiss the White Ferns for 268 after 50 overs.

In reply, SA experienced a stuttering start as Jess Kerr (2/45) and Bree Illing (1/67) claimed the scalps of Tazmin Brits (0) and Laura Wolvaardt (16) to leave the visitors 30/2 in the sixth over.

The touring side then rebuilt their chase through a crucial 123-run partnership between Dercksen and Sune Luus (53 off 72 balls; 5 fours), with both batters registering half-centuries to take SA to 153/2 before New Zealand hit back with two quick wickets.

Bates (1/62) and Amelia Kerr (2/31) dismissed both set batters in consecutive overs, before further departures of Sinalo Jafta (13) and Tryon (9) reduced SA to 190/6 in the 38th over.

The Proteas Women stayed in contention through another crucial 48-run stand between De Klerk (39) and Reyneke before two late strikes from Rosemary Mair (2/52) left the match finely balanced on 247/8 with 13 deliveries remaining.

Batting alongside Sekhukhune in the closing stages, Reyneke took centre stage, dispatching two sixes in the final over, including one off the last ball of the match, to seal a dramatic two-wicket victory.

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