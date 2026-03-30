Titans believe One-Day title will herald new era of success

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Rather than relief, the overwhelming feeling among the Titans players, coaches and administrators was winning the One-Day Cup should act as a springboard for the union, after a difficult season.

The Titans, underdogs for Sunday’s final against the Lions at the Wanderers, emerged victors by three wickets in the final over, following a tense match which ebbed and flowed.

“It was a see-saw of a season for the Titans. This trophy means a lot to this group and hopefully we take this confidence into next season, knowing we are capable of winning trophies,” said Keegan Petersen, who was named player of the match, after scoring 90, in the run chase.

“This title is a nice reward, but if you are asking me where we are in terms of the environment, where I want the team to be, I still think we are a long way off, but I will take the success that we have had today,” said head coach Rivash Gobind.

He was appointed before the start of the season, with the Titans having not won a trophy outright in two years.

The Titans had a nightmare start to the season losing their first four matches in the Four-Day series, and then only winning twice in the T20 Challenge. That left them bottom of the promotion/relegation log, with the Titans subsequently being at the forefront of calls for changes to the domestic structure, including putting an end to the relegation policy that has been in place for the last three seasons.

The Titans, along with the Lions and Dolphins, had to make do without a host of players who were called up to Proteas and SA A teams across formats for tours to India and Pakistan.

Gobind said a key turning point came after the T20 Challenge when the Four Day series resumed.

“We found something midway through the season - before the last three games in that competition, which ignited some of the energy. Simon Harmer played a big role from a leadership perspective,” said Gobind.

“Those teething problems from the start of the season - were there. I was pretty hard on the group, but I can’t fault the buy-in from the players and that has played a big part in where we are today.”

At no stage did he feel under pressure for his job, despite some within Cricket SA feeling he wasn’t up to the task, while whispers about his future occurred from the outside.

“As the Titans union you’re expected to win, so the pressure is warranted. We know what happened in those first four games (in the four day series)...the great thing is the lessons which came out of that. I can only commend (Titans CEO) Jacques Faul and the union’s board for how they backed me in those first four games, they were very calm and understood the reality of where we were. But we were very solutions based, there was no panic and no extra stress was added to me or the team.”

Reaching Sunday’s final was itself a reflection that the team had turned the corner, winning it, especially in the manner they did, provided confirmation.

“There were many ebbs and flows in the match,” said Gobind.

For Petersen, who’s played 14 Tests and is desperate to win back his Proteas spot, his role in the Titans’ success provided an important reference point. “I’ve had a steady season; I got myself in all the time, but I’d get out again. I’ve learned a lot and hopefully I can put that into work next season.

“I’ve never given up, I still want to represent my country. I keep getting starts and then getting out. It’s been the story of my season. If I can convert the 20s and 30s, it will paint a different picture for my season and it puts the Titans in a stronger position. So I have to take more responsibility in that regard,” said the 32 year old.

On Sunday he did so, keeping the innings together after the Titans, chasing 249, slumped to 18/3 in the seventh over. He shared a partnership of 59 for the fourth wicket with Keagan Lion-Catchet, that provided the innings with impetus, before he and Duan Jansen added 78 for the sixth wicket.

I wanted to take it home for the team, so I was feeling bleak when I walked off — Keegan Petersen

“The key for us was not to have the Lions spinners strike. They have been bowling very well in the competition - they’ve stopped (the opposition) scoring throughout. We played them perfectly today. My partnership with Keagan was a little bit about setting the game up for us and then we knew we just needed another big partnership to take the game home. We nullified the spin, they didn’t take a wicket - which was a massive tick for us.”

Though Jansen is by some distance the less experienced of the two, Petersen confirmed that the lanky all-rounder, who scored an unbeaten 61, was a calming influence.

“I was getting agitated at one stage. He reassured me saying even if the run rate got up to eight, that we would chase this. But it was important for me to stay in and bat as long as I could.”

When he was dismissed caught by Temba Bavuma at short third man, Petersen was crestfallen.

“I wanted to take it home for the team, so I was feeling bleak when I walked off.”

Asked when he was able to smile again, Petersen replied: “When Duan hit that massive six into the crowd (in the 49th over). We trust everyone in this team to do a job, which is what the guys who came after me did.”

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