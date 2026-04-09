Lions terminate Swanepoel’s contract

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The Central Gauteng Lions have parted ways with all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the CGL said the decision was arrived at by mutual agreement and will go into effect immediately.

Swanepoel left the field with seven overs remaining during the One-Day Cup final between the Lions and the Titans two weeks ago to catch a flight to England where he was due to start a contract with County club Worcestershire.

He did not receive a No-Objection Certificate from either the Lions or Cricket SA, as is required, nor did he inform anyone at the Lions about his departure until the morning of the final.

Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright confirmed that the union’s internal disciplinary processes had been completed. “It has been an unfortunate period for all parties involved but we have now brought the matter to a close, allowing everyone to move forward,” Leaf-Wright said.

“At Lions Cricket we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards and take matters of this nature very seriously.”

Swanepoel, who is believed to still be in England, offered a short apology to the union. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Lions Cricket for the opportunity to represent the union — I loved my season (representing the Lions), and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Swanepoel in a statement.

“I sincerely apologise to the entire Lions family for what transpired in the final and can assure everyone that many lessons have been learnt.”

The Lions signed Swanepoel from the Eastern Province Warriors before the start of the 2025/26 season.

Swanepoel’s short-term future is still up in the air. Though the Lions have completed their process, he must still face Cricket SA’s disciplinary proceedings.

The organisation charged him with a level 4 offence. Should he be found guilty, he could face a 10-match ban, which would affect any contract he signs with a provincial union.