Kayla Reyneke’s meteoric rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Crazy. It’s been a wild, wild ride. If you’d told me a year ago that I’d be sitting where I am now, I’d have said that you’re lying,” says Kayla Reyneke, who has played nine matches for South Africa since February 10 when she made her international debut in a T20 fixture against Pakistan.

The all-rounder:

took a wicket with her third ball and hit a six off the last delivery of that game to win it;

toured New Zealand;

smashed a trio of sixes off the great Sophie Devine (which Reyneke describes as the highlight of her short career) in the second T20 International of that series; and

followed that by also hitting a six off the last ball on her ODI debut against New Zealand to win that match for the Proteas.

It’s all happening so fast, and it is difficult to stay in the present. When you do get the off days, you’re trying to bring yourself down to earth and reflect. You think, jissie, did that just happen? — Kayla Reyneke, Proteas all-rounder

Reyneke is the only player — man or woman — to hit match-winning sixes on international debut in different formats.

“It’s all happening so fast, and it is difficult to stay in the present. When you do get the off days, you’re trying to bring yourself down to earth and reflect. You think, jissie, did that just happen?"

Just turned 20

Besides Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt, no other South African women’s player has made an impression at breakneck speed on the international stage like Reyneke, who turned just 20 last October.

There‘s little time to slow down as the spotlight only gets brighter in the next few weeks; the star-laden India team arrives this week for five T20 Internationals, and then there’s the World Cup in June.

Reyneke, understandably, doesn’t want to look too far into the future. “I want to grow as a person off the field, to be a great human being first and then become known as a great cricket player.”

6 needed in 1 ball 🤯



Debutant Kayla Reyneke did this 👇#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/O3g6vLKXM1 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) March 29, 2026

Whether with Western Province, where she’s played alongside former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk, or with the Proteas, where a host of seniors like Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus have been happy to pass on advice, Reyneke values observing and listening.

“I like to tap into their brains, what they think about the game, and how they approach certain situations.

“As a younger player you want to be open-minded, be a sponge, and soak it all in. When it comes to Wolvie and Nades, they’ve experienced a lot — playing for South Africa, the international leagues — their cricket brains are insane.”

Brutal six-hitting

Yet, the same experienced heads have also been grateful for the composure Reyneke has been able to show in what has been a difficult few months. Without her brutal six-hitting, South Africa would have returned from the New Zealand tour winless.

“Cricket can be so simple, but it can rip your brain apart. It’s important to stay calm, to analyse — as quickly as possible — and to process the situations,” she said.

A dream start to an international career! ✨



Kayla Reyneke makes a stunning entrance, claiming her first T20I wicket in her very first over! 🤩



What a phenomenal young talent! 🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/O0UEZOUENi — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 10, 2026

Reyneke remains aware, despite those highs, that her career is still in its formative stages.

“I’m not as perfect as a Laura Wolvaardt cover drive,” she joked. “There’s lots to improve in batting, bowling, fielding, fitness … there is always a way to improve by 1% in everything I do.”

The Indian series provides another opportunity to learn. Reyeneke said she is looking forward to sharing the field with the sport’s biggest stars, including the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the elegant run-scoring machine at the top of the order Smriti Mandhana.

And while the games are serious and the Proteas are in need of a boost after New Zealand, Reyneke is aware that this wild ride must be savored.

“I’m still very young and I want to enjoy this. I don’t want to be too serious, too stuck up, life is way too short to be grumpy.”