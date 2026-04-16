Wolvaardt demands more bowling, batting precision for India T20 series

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Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt wants her teammates to execute better against India in the next fortnight.

Laura Wolvaardt wants her Proteas team to show greater precision in the five-match T20 series with India that starts in Durban on Friday.

The high-profile clash, featuring the current 50-over world champions and the side that has featured in the final of the last three ICC tournaments, is also the final opportunity for both teams to address concerns and provide opportunities to the wider playing group, before the T20 World Cup in England.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s veteran captain, said the series is important for her side’s confidence, which was already on a high after winning the World Cup on home soil last November and was further enhanced by a T20 series win in Australia in February.

South Africa are certainly not feeling as confident, having experienced a humbling tour of New Zealand where they won just two out of seven matches. The series exposed flaws with the ball and in the field, while the batters didn’t play with the requisite consistency.

Wolvaardt said her team had spent the week in Durban focused on execution. “With the ball ... the plans were there (in New Zealand) and then every over we had a bad ball that wasn’t aligned with the field, or what we were trying to do. We need to be more precise and land the ball in the right areas for longer periods of time,” she said.

With Marizanne Kapp still in a rehabilitation programme, with an eye on being ready for the World Cup which starts on June 12, SA will again rely on a rookie pace bowling attack, headed by Ayanda Hlubi and Tumi Sekhukhune.

“It is an inexperienced fast bowling attack, but the tour to New Zealand will make bowlers like Ayanda Hlubi so much better than she was before,” said Wolvaardt. “Tumi swung the ball, Ayanda showed good pace, Aya (Khaka) was outstanding throughout that series and it is about bringing that together in this series.”

SA were dominated by Amelie Kerr in NZ, and against India, they will face an even more powerful batting line-up that contains the flair and elegance of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh’s power and Jemima Rodriguez’s busyness.

The Proteas certainly don’t lack power in their batting order, with a muscular middle order that includes Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke and Nadine de Klerk, able to comfortably clear any boundary.

“It looks like we have the back 10 (overs of the innings) sorted,” Wolvaardt remarked. She explained that it was up to her and the top order to provide a solid foundation, especially in the power play, to allow that quartet to let loose.

“The middle order gives us at the top more freedom to attack the power play. We weren’t at our best in New Zealand in that aspect because we lost too many wickets.”

“In training we’ve drilled down hard on a few specific shots we need to execute and also not lose our shape when we are going after certain shots. We have to be more proactive with the bat, rotate better and have a few more shots in our arsenal,” said Wolvaardt.

Friday’s match starts at 6pm. The second match of the series will also be played at Kingsmead, on Sunday at 2pm.

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