Fielding woes may harm Proteas’ World Cup hopes in England

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Nadine de Klerk is relieved after completing a catch against India. Both SA and India have struggled with catching in the current T20 series.

While Laura Wolvaardt’s glorious hundred lit up the third T20 international between SA and India, the less than stellar efforts in the field from both teams risk harming their chances at June’s T20 World Cup.

“It was not our best work in the field,” Wolvaardt mused after her side’s nine-wicket victory at the Wanderers had secured a series win. “These conditions were very difficult,” said her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur.

The fielding, for the most part at a damp Wanderers, was shambolic. Catches were dropped, with Wolvaardt benefitting twice in her stellar innings, while SA dropped two as well and missed another two.

“It’s the Highveld, the ball travels and it hits you harder than you think. It’s about adapting,” said the South African captain.

Wolvaardt dropped one of the chances in India’s innings, missing a diving, one-handed opportunity in the covers offered by Richa Ghosh. It was a difficult chance, but Wolvaardt, who is one of her team’s best fielders and indeed among the best in the world, has hung on to such catches in the past.

Harmanpreet, despite getting both hands to the ball, dropped what was for her a sitter when Wolvaardt skied one off the top edge on 85. “The ball had a lot of water, it’s not that easy to field in these conditions,” she said.

Light rain, which delayed the start of the match on Wednesday, created a greasy outfield that made keeping one’s footing hard, while the ball also skidded off the surface, making ground field tough as well.

But a World Cup in England, which will include matches under lights and thus having to adapt to dew, will put a premium on fielding.

Among the changes to the coaching staff before the series, Mduduzi Mbhatha, was appointed as fielding coach. He led the South African players through short drills on Tuesday, but it is clear that much more work needs to be done.

South Africa were only marginally better in the first two matches, though Sune Luus has now missed chances in all three matches in the series. “The new coaches have only been here a week, so it might be too soon to say the changes have worked. We need to keep increasing the volume of catches at training,” remarked Wolvaardt.

The margins are getting increasingly smaller among the top teams, meaning fielding may well be a determining factor at the World Cup. Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi has made no bones about the fact that SA, in the absence of a fast bowler or wicket-taking spinner, needed to be a “pressure building attack,” which means the fielding needs to be sharp.

South Africa’s bowling on Wednesday lacked consistency and until left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba had Smriti Mandhana caught in the deep and then Jemimah Rodriguez off a top edge, the home team didn’t really look like taking a wicket.

Those two dismissals came from Indian errors, as they sought to increase the run rate, not really from SA building pressure. The bowling like the fielding was ragged, but it was also clear the Proteas were experimenting.

All six overs in the power play were delivered by seamers, with Annerie Dercksen opening the bowling for the first time in her career. “With the extra bounce in Joburg, we thought Derkie could do a job with the new ball,” said Wolvaardt.

“In Durban the seamers found that the slower stuff into the surface worked well, but that wasn’t the case here with the ball sliding on. We could have gone to yorkers a bit earlier, and then we missed our yorkers when we did try to go with that.”

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