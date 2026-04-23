Proteas captain Wolvaardt delighted with ‘lekker’ powerful performance

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Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt bats during the third T20I against India at the Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Laura Wolvaardt had already provided examples of her ‘power game’ in last year’s ODI World Cup, but Wednesday’s sizzling century in the third T20 International against India demonstrated even greater intent.

Whereas those hundreds in the semifinal and final in India last year saw her display the ability to build an innings before unleashing later, at the Wanderers, she flexed her muscles early.

“It was lekker. I’ve been working on my power hitting a lot in the last few years,” said Wolvaardt, who finished with 115 off 53 balls. It helped South Africa to a nine-wicket victory and series win with two matches remaining.

Wolvaardt made it clear she was in a hurry to reach what appeared an imposing target of 193 when she deposited seamer Renuka Singh 15 rows back into the Centenary Stand for six. That shot brought a hint of a smile from the usually phlegmatic Proteas captain, whose game is better known for its elegance and technical proficiency.

Laura Wolvaardt does it again 🤩🇿🇦



She picks up the fastest-ever century for the Proteas Women ©️🔥#SAvIND | #SSCricket pic.twitter.com/jFSt4zj6Kg — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 22, 2026

Three of five sixes were straight down the ground, in an innings in which she broke her own record for the fastest fifty and hundred by a South African batter in the T20 format, taking just 23 balls for the former and 48 to reach three figures.

“It’s about finding the balance between whacking it and keeping to the way I play, which is more traditional. Sometimes I lose my game because I’m trying to hit the ball too hard but I feel like I found the balance tonight. I kept my shape, but still hit some big shots.”

She also hit 14 fours, and in-between the characteristically breathtaking cover drive, there was also some innovation against India’s spinners, with a few ramps and delicate paddle sweeps.

While pleased with how some of those unusual shots were beneficial, Wolvaardt explained the foundation of her batting remained her signature stroke.

“At training [on Tuesday] I just hit cover drives on the floor, because I feel if my positioning is good with that, then the game will take care of itself. Technically I’m trying to be in strong positions and hit long through the ball. It has been a work in progress, between trying to whack in the power play and play my game, according to my strengths.

“I’ve worked on a lot of different stuff, I felt that sometimes I ‘lose’ my cover drive and just do the power-hitting/muscling thing. The key thing for me is still my positioning.”

Wolvaardt’s new opening combination with Sune Luus has cemented itself for the World Cup, following a second consecutive century partnership. Wednesday the pair shared a record stand of 183 for the first wicket, with Luus, after a sluggish start, finishing on 64 not out.

“She was scratchy in the power play, but I was facing a lot,” said Wolvaardt.

“It was really impressive how she hung in there and ended up playing her shots and finished with a handy innings. Her role as opener has been amazing, she’s adapted so well to the change, she has a lot of options and because she sweeps so well, she’s very effective against the spinners in the power play and can hit down the ground.”

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