SA A rely on experience in squad for England tour

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Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who moved from the Titans to the Lions, will be part of the SA A One-Day squad for their tour to England.

The leading wicket-taker and the top run-scorer in last season’s Four-Day Series were both omitted from the South Africa A squad that will tour England in May, where two four-day matches will take place against the England Lions.

Matthew Boast played a starring role in his first season for the Warriors, picking up 43 wickets to help them secure a spot in the final of that competition, but that wasn’t good enough to earn selection for the SA A Four-Day side.

It’s the same for Boland’s Gavin Kaplan, who scored 903 runs, which included four centuries. The 28-year-old must wonder what more he has to do to gain national recognition, with a first-class average of 54.90 not enough to impress the selectors.

Instead, the SA A side contains a mostly tried and trusted group, with five players who have Test experience, including Tony de Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza. The latter has had two excellent seasons for the DP World Lions, who have been the dominant first-class team in the country. Hamza played four matches last season for the Lions, averaging 57.16, with a 50 and two centuries.

He continued that good form in the One-Day Cup, topping the scoring charts in that competition — but that wasn’t enough to earn him a call-up to the SA A One-Day side, which will play three matches against the Lions.

The four-day squad’s bowling unit certainly doesn’t lack experience and includes Ottniel Baartman, Dane Paterson and Codi Yusuf, along with spinners Bjorn Fortuin and Prenelan Subrayen. The most notable rookie is Nqobani Mokoena, who impressed in the SA20 and earned a T20 International cap in New Zealand.

“This tour is a great chance for that group to test themselves in English conditions, and we know that someone like Dane brings a wealth of experience in those conditions,” said the SA A head coach, Wandile Gwavu.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him alongside Ottniel as we build towards a busy home summer and the opportunities it presents at Proteas level.”

De Zorzi is also included in the One-Day squad, along with Connor Esterhuizen, who also made his debut in New Zealand and finished as player of the series. Gerald Coetzee, who recently moved from the Titans to the Lions, features in a bowling unit that includes Kwena Maphaka, along with leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, who needs to impress if he wants to maintain ambitions of playing in next year’s ODI World Cup.

Both SA A teams will be captained by Marques Ackerman.

Meanwhile, Coetzee’s decision to swap Centurion for Corlett Drive will see him link up with his former coach, Allan Donald, who is bowling coach for the Lions. It’s a big move for both the union and the player, whose career has been blighted by injuries.

Coetzee effectively replaces Beyers Swanepoel, who the Lions fired after his egregious breach of contract when he left the Wanderers before the end of the One-Day Cup final last month to travel to England, where he’d signed a contract with Worcestershire.

Swanepoel missed the first few weeks of the English season because he hadn’t been granted a No-Objection Certificate by Cricket SA. The all-rounder is still subject to an enquiry by CSA — who subsequently granted him an NOC — and could face a ban of up to 10 matches.

While the outcome of that disciplinary process is still to be determined, provincial teams who want to sign him are adopting a “wait and see” approach.

Among the biggest movers and shakers during the contracting season — which ends on May 20 — are the Titans, who, besides letting go of Coetzee, have also allowed veterans Neil Brand, Lizaad Williams and Sibanelo Makhanya to move. Williams and Brand have signed with Boland, while Makhanya is heading to the Warriors.

Lesego Senkwane is also returning to Bloemfontein to rekindle his career at Free State. The Titans have signed Eathan Bosch — who will join his brother Corbin at their late father Tertius’s homeground — along with Evan Jones from the Lions and Sinethemba Qeshile from the Warriors.

A less notable, but intriguing, signing in Centurion is that of 21-year-old left-arm fast bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda, who was on the Warriors’ books last season.

After losing their national contracts, the Lions have signed Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks. Opening batter Josh Richards has left the Lions and signed with the Dolphins.

South Africa A four-day squad against England Lions: Marques Ackerman (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Nqobani Mokoena, Dane Paterson, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf

South Africa A one-day squad against England Lions: Marques Ackerman (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Bjorn Fortuin, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen

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