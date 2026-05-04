CSA chief Moseki confident of TV deal for England tour

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Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki is adamant the body will find a broadcast partner for the inbound tour of England later this year after Sky Sports pulled out.

South Africa will host England for a huge tour during the festive season, with three Tests including the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests in Centurion and Cape Town, respectively, and three ODIs.

Despite the magnitude of the tour, Sky Sports recently pulled out of a deal, marking an end to a 30-year relationship for broadcasting England’s tours of South Africa.

Moseki said CSA was not taken by surprise by the decision from the broadcaster. He said the federation remains confident it will find a partner as it is in talks with other parties.

“This is not a surprise. We’re definitely aware Sky, in the last few years has held back from buying England’s outbound tours,” Moseki told SportsBoom.co.za.

There’s still quite a long time before the English come here, so we’re not really concerned at all. Our guys are still negotiating. We’ll get a partner — Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki

“So, there was no surprise. Sky hasn’t bought the games in India when England was touring there or even Australia for the Ashes. So it’s been like that for the last year to eight months, where Sky basically stopped buying England outbound tours.

“We’re not really worried about it, to be honest. There’s still quite a long time before the English come here, so we’re not really concerned at all. Our guys are still negotiating. We’ll get a partner.”

Despite CSA’s anticipation of the events that unfolded, Moseki understands that Sky’s decision will have an affect. Cricket Australia sold the rights for last year’s Ashes for half the price they initially were seeking due to a lack of competition from bidders.

“It’s never a good thing when you have less competition. When there’s less competition, it does impact the offers that are there,” Moseki said.

“But I’m saying we’re not concerned we won’t find someone to televise our games. In that sense, we know we’ll find someone.

“What values we get, we don’t know. But the nature of economics is that if there are fewer players in the market, then it might depress the values we get for the rights.

When these big players are deciding to merge or not to take rights, you can’t do anything — Pholetsi Moseki

“So, in that sense, we just have to maximise whatever we sell it for, understanding there are fewer players in the market.”

Moseki said cricket’s broadcast and financial landscape is changing and CSA and all sporting codes have to adapt.

“It is something that is not really a shock. Even here at home with Canal+ [buying] SuperSport, the landscape is totally changing in the broadcast space.

“That is definitely something all sporting codes would be worried about. But it is what it is. There’s nothing you can do about that. When these big players are deciding to merge or not to take rights, you can’t do anything.

“The market is in flux, and it’s going to be like that probably for the next few years. It’s really about how to actually navigate it. We are seeing that as a perfect example, even back home.

“Fortunately, we still have more than a year with SuperSport. So, we’ll see when that one ends what the implications are of all these changes that are happening everywhere.”

The Herald