Shabnim Ismail included in Proteas Women T20 World Cup squad

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Veteran pace bowler Shabnim Ismail has been called up to the Proteas Women T20 World Cup squad.

Shabnim Ismail, Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp have all been included in the Proteas Women squad for June’s T20 World Cup in England.

Ismail, 37, who retired from the international game in 2023, has reversed that decision and will appear in her ninth T20 World Cup. She has answered the call for a Proteas team in desperate need of a threat with the new ball.

“Having someone like Shabnim back adds a lot of value to the group,” Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said.

“We had good conversations and you could see the hunger she still has to represent South Africa and help this team achieve something special.”

Ismail will join her old mate Kapp, who has been sidelined most of this year with illness and only recently began rehabilitating.

Kapp’s wife Van Nierkerk, who announced her return from the international wilderness after talks with Mashimbyi last year, has also had to overcome a calf injury that forced her to miss South Africa’s tour to New Zealand and the subsequent series with India.

The squad will be led by the in-form Laura Wolvaardt and also includes Karabo Meso, who missed the India series with a wrist injury. Meso is one of two wicketkeepers in the squad alongside Sinalo Jaftha.

South Africa has finished runners-up in the last two T20 World Cups and will open their campaign in this year’s tournament against Australia in Manchester on June 13.

Proteas squad

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jaftha, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune.

TimesLIVE