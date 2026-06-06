Key picks could decide World Cup fate for Proteas

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Annerie Dercksen face a battle from Kayla Reyneke for a starting spot in the Proteas team for their World Cup opener with Australia next Saturday

The Proteas will have to manage a careful path to balance their starting XI for matches in a tricky T20 World Cup group that sees them face powerhouses India and Australia.

Laura Wolvaardt’s squad is not short of resources and is the most experienced team she’s ever led, but the danger in over-thinking how to use those assets needs to be avoided.

The Proteas kick off their campaign against six-time champions Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday, where conditions traditionally favour the seam bowlers.

South Africa is well stocked in that regard, particularly with Shabnim Ismail back and providing what Wolvaardt and coach Mandla Mashimbyi believe (and hope) will be the necessary punch in the power play.

In South Africa’s defeats in the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2024 and last year’s ODI showpiece in Mumbai, it was the inability to take wickets with the new ball that proved costly. Ayabonga Khaka is a tireless performer, but she doesn’t have the pace to create doubt in the minds of opposition batters, which is the same for Marizanne Kapp.

Back With A Bang! 🔥



We caught up with Shabnim Ismail after her impressive return to #TheProteas colours in yesterday’s training match. 🎙️🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/QX7BQuTmMY — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 1, 2026

Their skill cannot be doubted but the pace of Ismail provides an element that creates a more rounded attack. It also relieves some of the strain on left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who often seemed like the sole wicket-taking threat, making teams less reluctant to attack against her.

More bowling options

Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk and whichever of Kayla Reyneke or Annerie Dercksen is chosen to start, provides even more options for Wolvaardt when it comes to the bowling.

Reyneke is perhaps the big selection question for Mashimbyi, the convenor Clinton du Preez and Wolvaardt to answer. In just 11 international matches — all played this year — the 20-year-old has displayed composure, determination and her match-winning ability.

Although it was a training match, the fact that she scored 45 off 39 balls against Australia last week, sharing an 88-run partnership with Kapp, must have given Mashimbyi pause for thought.

Straight Out Of A Storybook! 🇿🇦



Frames from yesterday as #TheProteas faced Australia in their first training match, embracing all the charm and tradition of an English cricket summer. 🏏☀️#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/SfBclGZL3s — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 1, 2026

Dercksen has been a longer-term development project for Cricket SA, which recognised her natural athleticism could be beneficial to the side and roped her into the squad for the 2023 tournament held in South Africa. “I didn’t even pack my bags properly for that and had to rotate clothes for two months,” Derckse joked about that initial experience.

She’s come a long way since and was on the cusp of a match-winning innings in last year’s ODI World Cup final in India. She has all the weapons; she’s physically strong and is capable of smashing the ball a long way; she’s an outstanding boundary fielder, and her bowling, although unrefined, does cause discomfort.

More favourable conditions

It may be that she gets the nod in Manchester for the first match, given the more favourable conditions for seamers, with Reyneke having to bide her time.

The other big question is around Dane van Niekerk and Tazmin Brits at No 3. Brits has had a difficult year in contrast to her form in 2025, when she made five ODI centuries. In 12 T20 innings this year, she’s scored only 199 runs, with one half-century.

As a result, the door has been left ajar for Van Niekerk. However, the former Proteas captain’s form hasn’t been earth-shattering either, with an innings of 41 against Ireland in December the best she’s managed since returning to the international fold.

But her experience is obviously an element Mashimbyi values; otherwise, she would not have been picked. That No 3 spot is crucial. Wolvaardt and Luus have been an ace opening duo, and providing a strong foundation for what is a robust, power-hitting middle order is vital to South Africa’ chances of winning the tournament.

“We’ve never had a problem with our ability,” Mashimbyi stated. He knows he faces as much pressure as the players to ensure he makes the right choices to maximise that ability over the next four weeks.

Likely Proteas XI for Australia:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.