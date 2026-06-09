Kapp annoyed but Proteas hope to hit their stride against Australia

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Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail's experience will be crucial in SA T20 World Cup campaign, says Laura Wolvaardt.

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Though Marizanne Kapp’s annoyance with her own form and more broadly that of the Proteas ahead of the T20 World Cup is understandable, she will also be aware that it’s better to blow out the cobwebs now before the tournament starts.

Kapp took four wickets in a warm-up match against Ireland this week and declared herself unhappy.

“I don’t have rhythm yet, I’m not feeling great,” said South Africa’s star all-rounder. “It’s been a struggle, I’m hoping to get there by the time we start the first game [of the tournament].”

That first match is against Australia on Saturday at Old Trafford and is exactly where Kapp needs to be in rhythm and feeling good about herself. It is a blockbuster opener for both sides, with the Australians desperate to re-establish themselves as the sport’s top dogs, after being knocked out in the semifinals of the last two ICC competitions, while South Africa is still chasing a hitherto elusive world title.

The Proteas have been slow starters in recent World Cups, losing shockingly to Sri Lanka at Newlands in 2023 and in last year’s ODI event, they were blown away by England who dismissed them for 69.

Of course, the Proteas recovered, finishing both of those tournaments as runners-up. Nevertheless, the South Africans will want to avoid any early missteps. They’re in a tricky group, which also contains another of the competition’s favourites, India, along with Pakistan and Bangladesh, who on their day can upset the best laid plans.

Kapp knows the importance of a good start and wants the batters to provide more support for skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

“We know what she can do. Wolvie always performs on the big stage, but the rest of us need to chip in also.”

Wolvaardt is leading arguably the most experienced squad she’s ever had into the World Cup, that includes Kapp, Shabnim Ismail and Dané van Niekerk.

“They have a lot of knowledge of conditions over here, and I think someone like Shabs, since she retired, we’ve sort of been lacking that really fast bowler in our line-up and someone who can make a bit of an impact throughout the game,” said the Proteas captain.

“Same with Dané. She still offers so much from a leadership point of view as well and can help me with a lot of captaincy stuff too.”

The Proteas have had their preparation hampered this week by bad weather and play one more warm-up match on Tuesday against New Zealand before travelling to Manchester for the clash against Australia.

The tournament starts on Friday with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka.

TimesLIVE