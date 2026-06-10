No 3 spot poses selection quandary for Proteas Women at World Cup

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The Proteas Women face major concerns about who will fill the No 3 spot for Saturday’s World Cup opener against Australia, with neither Tazmin Brits nor Dané van Niekerk in good form during warm-up matches.

Scores of 1, 12 and 3 for the former Proteas skipper and 13, 7 and 3 for Brits have left the runners-up in the last two T20 World Cups with a selection conundrum ahead of their first match in Manchester.

Neither made much of an impression last season either, with Brits struggling to come to terms with her new position in the order after Sune Luus was shifted to the top to partner Laura Wolvaardt. Brits scored just one half-century in 12 innings, and the age-old technical struggles — when opposition bowlers target her stumps, leaving her cramped for room — have left her not only frustrated but also devoid of confidence.

She remains a favourite of coach Mandla Mashimbyi, who has seen Brits’ best form during his tenure, especially in the 50-over format. But as opposition sides have studied her more closely and been able to implement plans that have restricted her scoring — especially when she is given room to free her arms — her returns have diminished.

Van Niekerk’s issue appears to be a lack of match time at international level. After returning to the Proteas last season, she performed reasonably well against Ireland with a top score of 41, but less so against Pakistan, where she averaged 6.3 in three innings with a strike rate of 82.6.

She then crucially missed the series in New Zealand and against India, leaving her little room to re-acclimatise to the international game.

She batted at No 4 last season, with Brits at No 3, but with Marizanne Kapp now fit, there is only space for one of Van Niekerk or Brits in the Proteas’ starting line-up.

Mashimbyi has to weigh up showing more support for Brits — and trusting she will come good as she did for much of his time in charge — or go with Van Niekerk, whose experience he felt would be crucial to the Proteas at the World Cup.

The need to balance the starting team means Kapp will bat at No 4, with Chloe Tryon — who produced a bruising unbeaten 61 off 26 balls in SA’s final warm-up match on Tuesday against New Zealand — and Nadine de Klerk as part of a powerful middle order.

The other selection poser involves young Kayla Reyneke, who made runs last week against Australia, and Annerie Dercksen. That decision may be based on conditions at Old Trafford, which traditionally favours the seam bowlers. If that continues to be the case, Dercksen will start ahead of the precocious 20-year-old on Saturday.

Tryon was pleased with her batting form ahead of the Australia match. “I just tried to assess the conditions, which were slower, but having Nadine [de Klerk] at the other end meant we could get some momentum on our side with quick running between the wickets,” she said.

“It’s been a while since she’s like struck a ball that sweetly,” Wolvaardt said of Tryon.

“I think she held her shape really well. She was hitting so nicely through the line of the ball and it’s quite hard to bolt her when she’s in that form.

“She was taking some balls from outside leg and hitting them over the covers for six. It’s great that she has been able to find a bit of form before the tournament.”

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