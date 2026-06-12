Proteas have more self-belief, says skipper Wolvaardt

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Laura Wolvaardt is confident her team has what it takes to win the world cup.

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Laura Wolvaardt has embraced South Africa’s status as strong contenders for this year’s T20 World Cup, but is wary of getting ahead of herself.

The Proteas are in the tougher of the two groups and will get to grips with the tournament immediately in their opening fixture against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon (start: 3.30pm, SA time).

“In previous editions it felt a bit different because it was almost a surprise when we got into the final,” said the South African captain. “We never went into a tournament as any kind of favourite, more like a dark horse which could win a couple of games.”

“But this time, the sense we’re getting from back home is that people want us to go all the way and win the World Cup. It’s given the group a sense of belief… we believe we have the talent to win the tournament, but it’s about taking it one game at a time.”

A Nation’s Belief. 🇿🇦



Forged through generations, carried through every challenge, and strengthened by every setback. 💪#TheProteas carry South Africa’s unbreakable spirit into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 🏆#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/fykCeT9eFS — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 12, 2026

The Proteas’ performances in recent ICC tournaments certainly provide reason for optimism and underscore Wolvaardt’s perspective. The first time they made the final of a competition in 2023, they surprised themselves on home soil.

Two years later, victory over Australia in the semifinal was also somewhat unexpected, and in managing their own shock, they lost focus ahead of the final. Last year’s runners-up finish in the ODI tournament came on the back of a dominant performance in the semifinal against England, but then their shortcomings — with bat and ball — were shown up by India.

They have sought to address those weaknesses, but for their challenge in this year’s World Cup, many outside observers believe they have taken a step backwards, by choosing Dane van Niekerk and Shabnim Ismail, who’d both retired from the international game.

“Hopefully they were the missing pieces that we needed,” said Wolvaardt.

It was primarily coach Mandla Mashimbyi’s decision to recall the pair, and Wolvaardt explained it was a “tough” choice. “It is the way it is, they are world class players. They have been playing a lot of cricket and have a high skill level, and he hopes it encourages the whole group to be better and create more competition for different spots.”

Given how last year’s World Cup concluded and last season’s matches against Ireland and Pakistan and then the tour to New Zealand unfolded, Ismail’s return was desperately needed. South Africa lacked punch with the new ball. “She’s still quick and having her as an option in the powerplay is going to be nice for me as a captain,” said Wolvaardt.

Van Niekerk, however, hasn’t made the kind of impact she’d hoped for when she returned to the fray last December. It has left both Wolvaardt and Mashimbyi playing their cards close to their chests regarding who will bat in the crucial No 3 spot on Saturday. “There are a couple of options,” Wolvaardt remarked.

Australia are not the outright favourites as they have been for the majority of tournaments. But the presence of individuals like Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, provides experience and expertise.

“Australia have been the No 1 side in the world for a very long time. We will have to play some very good cricket to beat them. Sure, they haven’t won World Cups recently, but they’re still pretty good and have all bases covered,” said Wolvaardt.

Her counterpart Sophie Molineux said her side was comfortable with not holding either of the two ICC trophies. “It gives you a bit of freedom.

“We are not out here to defend anything, we’re not being hunted, we’re here to go and get it. The group’s in a great space to go and run towards whatever is in front of us and find a new level,” said Molineux.

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