Hess’s Hiss: World Cup illustrates genuine growth in women’s cricket

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There are more challenges for Australia to overcome in World Cups, indicating the growth of the women's game.

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As the tenth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup got underway in England, the sport’s growth is best being illustrated by South Africa’s evolution, which also offered a window on the future.

The Proteas finished winless in the inaugural tournament in 2009, copping hammerings in the group stage by Australia and New Zealand and also suffering a narrow defeat to the West Indies.

Seventeen years later and with the World Cup back in England for the first time since that 2009 event, it is a very different South Africa that features in a group once more with Australia, but with India’s women now having attained superpower status, while the Netherlands are playing the global event for the first time.

The Proteas are now fully professional compared to the group of 2009 that featured Dane van Niekerk, who was still in school, while others were mixing work with play.

Cricket SA (CSA) also takes the sport a lot more seriously and — with backing from the government — has established domestic competitions, creating a feeder system that even a decade ago wasn’t in place.

Hop aboard London's iconic double-decker bus with the captains of the Women's #T20WorldCup 🏆



Don't miss the all-captains' Q&A as they answer the burning questions ahead of the tournament ➡️ https://t.co/xzLFbGWSA6 pic.twitter.com/VEWGSwi0Q3 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 7, 2026

Proper foundation

It has meant there is a proper foundation in place; more competition for places and greater depth have allowed for the creation of an under-19 programme, which in turn makes it possible to select emerging squads.

South Africa sits between the “Big 3″ (England, India and Australia) and the rest in terms of financial support, so has to box clever with how to use and grow resources. But they provide the kind of test case for the women’s game that is critical in its development.

Behind The Scenes On Media Day. 😁📸



Smiles, cameras and plenty of personality as #TheProteas stepped in front of the lens ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 🇿🇦🏆#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/UKEUT0Jjok — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 10, 2026

As a result of that kind of evolution, women’s cricket can now be included at the Olympics.

The IOC demands not only development across gender boundaries but also growth on a global scale. This year’s World Cup sees 12 participants — the largest in the tournament’s history.

“It’s amazing to have more teams in this World Cup, and it’s great timing with the advent of cricket being back in the Olympics,” said Australia’s legendary all-rounder, Ellyse Perry.

She provides an interesting and wider perspective because not only has she played in the cricket World Cup, but in a football one too. “We truly want to make this sport more global and accessible to young boys and girls around the world. Having more teams really legitimises that quest.”

Just as CSA has had to do at home, so the International Cricket Council (ICC) has had to work with the national affiliates to establish women’s programmes in their countries.

Easier for ‘Big Three’

For the “Big 3″ who have the financial backing and infrastructure, it is easier than for nations like the Netherlands or even Bangladesh and Pakistan, where the development of women’s cricket only started relatively recently.

“We’re in a time in the world where women’s cricket is waiting for a platform in cricket to expand and explode,” said England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The optimism around the women’s game generally has been offset by the controversy around the Afghanistan women’s team. Not able to play or train in their own country because of the oppressive Taliban regime that rules there, it continues to offer an example of the kind of social struggle women continue to face in 2026.

If the ICC was serious about how it runs the game, Afghanistan would be banned for gender discrimination, like South Africa was for its discriminatory policies based on race.

But sports organisations have placed far more importance on making dollars than standing for social justice. As such, for the next few weeks, it will be able to mask those issues, with a bigger tournament offering larger financial rewards and an improved standard of play.

Whereas in 2009 there were only three genuine contenders for the title, this year’s tournament sees not only the “Big 3″ but also defending champions New Zealand and two-time runners-up South Africa as potential victors. The West Indies are outsiders, while Ireland, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all capable of springing an upset.

The women’s game is richer for such growth, and the improved quality has attracted bigger audiences.