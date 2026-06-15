‘I like the pressure’: Deepti Sharma delivers on big stage for India again in Pakistan win

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India's Deepti Sharma celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Aliya Riaz (not pictured) in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has admitted she thrives on the big stage at ICC tournaments after her Player of the Match heroics against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma produced a superb individual performance in India’s victory over Pakistan at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Sharma proved the difference between the two sides at Edgbaston as India got their World Cup campaign off to a strong start with an impressive 64-run triumph over their arch-rivals, with the 28-year-old registering the best bowling performance of her T20I career with the outstanding figures of 5/10 from four overs.

It was the best effort by any India player in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup and the third best figures overall at any edition of the tournament, with Deepti mixing her pace with great skill to bamboozle the Pakistan batters.

INDIA W DEFEATS PAKISTAN W BY 64 RUNS. ✨



CLINICAL PERFORMANCE BY TEAM INDIA TO BEGIN THE WORLD CUP.



DEEPTI SHARMA WAS MIND BLOWING (5 wickets for just 10 runs 🤯



And BRILLIANT CATCHING TONIGHT 🔥 🔥 🔥 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #INDWvPAKW pic.twitter.com/HNv4HBUs47 — TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) June 14, 2026

Sharma’s efforts come on the back of her five-wicket haul in the final of last year’s ICC Women’s World Cup against South Africa, a performance that helped deliver India their maiden 50-over World Cup title on home soil.

“I think I like the pressure conditions and ICC tournaments. I feel I have started again from where I had finished [last year’s 50-over World Cup],” she said after the match.

“I’m focusing on my process — the same things I do in practice I am applying in matches.

“These things help me and the only thing is that I have to keep moving forward and not stop and day by day have to keep improving.”

Sharma was not the only Indian player to perform well against Pakistan, with opener Smriti Mandhana (68) proving the mainstay as the side compiled a decent total of 170/6 before Shree Charani (3/21) put clamps on the opposition batters to ensure the victory.

It doesn’t matter how you start your campaign. We got that confidence from last year’s World Cup and we are not taking it as pressure. We just want to play our best cricket in every match — Deepti Sharma

Sharma said it was a good all-round performance from the team.

“I think our intent was quite good, and everyone is in very good shape, and we are very confident in every match.

“It doesn’t matter how you start your campaign. We got that confidence from last year’s World Cup and we are not taking it as pressure. We just want to play our best cricket in every match.”

India have two days until their clash against the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday where they will look to make it two wins from as many starts at the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands fell to a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their tournament opener on Sunday, though Shama knows the European side will be no pushover.

“I think they played today and it’s a good team and first time they’ve qualified for the World Cup and we are not taking that game lightly.

“It’s a few days until that game and now we are looking good, we are doing good and we are just focusing that each and every match is important for us and we will play our positive cricket.”

International Cricket Council