Cricket

Belief growing for Sri Lanka at World Cup but it’s too soon for semifinal talk

Captain Chamari Athapaththu admits there are plenty of areas for improvement

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka plays a shot in their ICC Two Women's World Cup group match against New Zealand at Hampshire Bowl on June 16 2026 in Southampton, England. (Sameera Peiris/Getty Images)

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu believes her side’s best is good enough to beat any team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Asian side showed their class when they upset reigning T20 champions New Zealand by five wickets in Southampton on Tuesday, giving themselves an excellent opportunity to reach the semifinals for the first time.

Sri Lanka are in contention to progress to the final four in a wide open Group B, with matches remaining against West Indies, Scotland and Ireland. Chamari, though, is fully aware every fixture at the tournament is difficult and the experienced captain is taking nothing for granted.

“Every game is crucial for us,” Chamari said in her post-match interview after the win over New Zealand.

“I know New Zealand are one of the best teams in this competition and they are the world champions and tournament favourites.

“So we beat New Zealand, but it doesn’t mean we can’t beat any team in this World Cup.”

Perhaps the biggest positive to come out of the victory for Sri Lanka was the all-round performances the side got from every one of their players, with Nilakshika Silva (54 not out) and Kaushini Nuthyangana (24 not out) guiding the side across the line with an unbeaten partnership.

It came after Chamari managed to score 27 in a quickfire knock during the power play. The Sri Lanka captain, though, said there were plenty of areas for improvement.

“We have to execute the right plan at the right time. That’s the most important thing.

“As a team, we need to improve a couple of areas, especially batting. We lost a couple of wickets in the middle part of the game and we need to improve our bowling as well.”

Tuesday’s other match saw England continue their winning run at the World Cup with a four-wicket win over Ireland in a rain-delayed match.

With Sophie Ecclestone spearheading the bowling attack, England restricted Ireland to 118/9. In reply, captain Nat-Sciver Brunt (48) led from the front as England chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

England beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their opening game on Friday.

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