Time for Proteas to show more intent at World Cup

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Marizanne Kapp needs to keep taking wickets in the power play when SA face India on Sunday

“The positive thing is we can only get better,” Marizanne Kapp said after the Proteas beat Pakistan in their second T20 World Cup match.

South Africa will need to. On Sunday they face a critical clash with powerhouse India, who have won their opening two matches by 64 runs against neighbours Pakistan and 95 runs against the Netherlands.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team have certainly made a hot start and top Group A ahead of Australia because of their superior Net Run Rate.

Proteas batting coach Andrew Puttick had to quickly correct himself on Friday after saying the Old Trafford match was “must-win.” “If we don’t beat India, it is out of our hands and then we will be relying on a couple of upsets to keep us alive,” said Puttick.

One Remarkable Journey. 💯



From a teenage prodigy to captain of #TheProteas, Laura Wolvaardt is set to reach a century of T20I appearances. 👏



A milestone built on class, consistency and unwavering commitment. A leader at the crease and an inspiration beyond it. ✨🇿🇦… pic.twitter.com/O5CUV7F69t — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 17, 2026

The form of the two teams ahead of what will be a first meeting in a T20 World Cup, couldn’t be more contrasting. India have been dominant, with their best players like Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma already producing match-winning innings.

The Proteas meanwhile have looked tentative and although Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Annerie Dercksen have done well individually, as a collective the South Africans have been shoddy, with errors in the field and struggles against opposition spinners the feature of their tournament thusfar.

“We’ve had to put some time and thought into how we are going to go about batting,” said Puttick. Of the 18 SA dismissals at the tournament, 13 have been to spinners.

Puttick explained how bigger outfields and slower pitches had played a part. “It’s not as easy as at some venues where you can step out and hit sixes. But it is important to show intent; get into good positions and move the body well.”

While their opponents have been happy to take advantage of those conditions, the South Africans have chosen to rely on their seam bowlers. Although Kapp especially has been superb with the new ball, climbing four wickets in the power play, the extra pace has also been beneficial for opposition batters with Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield thriving against Shabnim Ismail last week.

Of the 40 overs SA have bowled in the tournament, only 13 have been delivered by spinners. Kayla Reyeneke and Sune Luus, both off-spinners, have yet to bowl a ball. “They will be bowling at some point - maybe (against India). But that is up to the captain. They are ready to go with their bowling. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they bowled a few overs on Sunday,” said Puttick.

Whatever the plans, the Proteas need to execute at a much higher level than they showed in the first two matches. Although both Puttick and Kapp mentioned the confidence they gained from beating India in SA in April, the Indians have also demonstrated that they are a much improved outfit at the World Cup.

*Indian off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been forced out of the tournament after picking up an injury against the Netherlands on Wednesday. She will be replaced by leg-spinner Prema Rawat, who is yet to play an international match.