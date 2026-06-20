Destructive Dercksen set to dominate

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Annerie Dercksen and the Proteas hope the fifty she scored against Pakistan is the start of good things to come for her at No 3.

It was far from being the obvious choice, but Annerie Dercksen’s initial foray at No 3 for the Proteas has been a success.

Her half-century against Pakistan, in a position she’d only batted in four times previously (twice in ODIs and twice in T20Is; the last of those two years ago) continued a trend with Dercksen, which illustrates a strong inner belief.

More than most, the 25-year-old from Beaufort West in the Karoo has the personality to embrace such a crucial role.

She revels in doing whatever is asked of her. It’s how she got her start in cricket.

“A boy from our primary school’s team got sick before a game. A teacher came to class and asked, ‘who can play cricket?’, and I put up my hand,” she told the Free State University newspaper.

It was at that institution that she qualified as a teacher, a vocation she has put on hold. Instead, Dercksen’s been learning about being an international athlete and, lately, more specific demands about batting at No 3.

Assertiveness against spinners

The lack of form for both Tazmin Brits and Dane van Niekerk forced the hand of the selectors.

It didn’t look good for Dercksen against Australia last week, where she was comprehensively bowled by Kim Garth. Against Pakistan, it went much better, and her assertiveness against the spinners proved crucial in what became an unnecessarily problematic run-chase.

She’s very confident. She backs herself; she doesn’t dwell on things or overcomplicate things or get too overawed — Andrew Puttick, Proteas batting coach

“She’s very confident. She backs herself; she doesn’t dwell on things or overcomplicate things or get too over-awed,” said Proteas batting coach Andrew Puttick.

Although the T20 format is fickle, and batting at No 3 isn’t as exalted as in Tests, it provided an important bridge between the top and middle order.

For Dercksen, such a muscular hitter ― capable of smashing an 87-metre six as she did on Wednesday night against Pakistan ― the power play provides the opportunity for prosperity.

Nice temperament

“She has a nice temperament. She’s not shy to express herself. You see that in the field. She’s always diving around, and when she bowls, she runs in and gives it her all. She wants to put her front foot forward for the team and show what she’s about.”

Dercksen is physically imposing. Tall, broad-shouldered, with her upbringing on a Karoo farm and outdoor lifestyle creating a natural athlete who plays fearlessly.

“She’s very raw,” said Puttick.

Dercksen’s also inquisitive, always seeking information from coaches and senior players.

“There are things she’s working on, like accessing different parts of the ground. But you don’t want her getting into her own head when she’s playing in a World Cup trying to make runs for her country.”

What Puttick hopes she can add is subtlety.

“It’s a work in progress. As a batter, you are always learning and then tweaking things as you look for areas to improve. Then you need to take that into matches and perform.”

Dercksen’s development is crucial to the Proteas’ future. With Marizanne Kapp closer to the end of her majestic career, Dercksen needs to fulfil the raw potential she’s shown.