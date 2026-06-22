Proteas’ Kapp produced greatest all-round performance in World Cup masterclass

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The Proteas' Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon celebrate victory in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Picture:

Marizanne Kapp’s prayers — and by extension South Africa’s — were answered on a tense Sunday afternoon in Manchester, where one of this country’s finest cricketers, man or woman, produced a performance for the ages.

“I was just praying, to be honest,” Kapp said about a masterful unbeaten 81 — a career-best innings — that ensured the Proteas claimed a six-wicket victory against India at Old Trafford and remained alive in the T20 World Cup.

Laura Wolvaardt was certainly grateful to a higher power to have Kapp as a teammate.

“I’m really glad she’s on my team,” said the Proteas captain. “I think she’s probably the biggest big-match player I’ve ever seen. It seems like whenever there’s something on the line or we’re playing a World Cup, she finds a way to bring out her best cricket.”

All-Round Excellence! ✨



One of the greatest to ever do it, tonight’s Player of the Match, Marizanne Kapp, simply world-class. 🇿🇦👏#Unbreakable #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/u6RfSfNtme — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 21, 2026

Kapp agreed with that sentiment, but even in a storied career littered with greatness, Sunday’s performance in Manchester was astonishing.

“It’s definitely my best T20 innings, especially against a quality Indian attack, on that wicket which suits spinners a bit more.”

She had some good fortune, with India dropping her three times — two of which were simple chances — but she used those opportunities superbly, playing an innings that was high on courage and intellect.

Six of the 11 boundaries she struck (7x4 and 4x6) came via the sweep or ramp shot. She manipulated the field with precision, leaving Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur bewildered as she tried to plug gaps.

“It’s not a shot that I play every game,” Kapp said about the ramp. “On a slower wicket like today [Sunday], it felt easier going behind [square]. Hitting down the ground wasn’t that easy, especially with no pace on the ball. It was better to use the sweep and ramp.”

Her 97-run partnership with Tazmin Brits, who played her first match in the tournament and scored a fighting 40, proved crucial. “At first it was about building the partnership, and then I said we would need to start going after it.

“That seemed to work for us. As soon as we started to be more positive, the ball went into gaps and to the boundary. The partnership with Taz stabilised the innings.”

Brits’ inclusion in place of Sune Luus was one of two changes to the starting team from the Pakistan match, with Dane van Niekerk also called up for Kayla Reyneke.

Kapp starred with the ball too, making a pair of crucial breakthroughs that halted India’s momentum. The first was a heads-up dismissal of Smriti Mandhana, who, alongside opening partner Shafali Verma, had given India a rapid start in the power play.

After being clipped through midwicket for four by Mandhana, Kapp asked wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta to come up to the stumps, forcing the Indian opener to score in a different area. Mandhana tried the ramp, missed the ball and was bowled. It elicited a typically furious celebration from Kapp.

“People say I always look angry when I play cricket, but show me a bowler who’s going to smile when someone hits you for a six or a four. I actually get annoyed when bowlers smile if they bowl a wide or get hit for fours and sixes.”

Later, Kapp’s clever use of a slower ball outfoxed the dangerous Richa Ghosh, who top-edged to short fine leg. In addition to all that, Kapp took a good catch as well, running backwards to remove Deepti Sharma, who was well set on 29.

It was a historic individual performance, one of the best by a South African cricketer in a World Cup. “I really enjoy playing in World Cups. It brings out the best in me,” said Kapp.

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