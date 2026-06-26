Brits blasts Proteas to comfortable victory

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Tazmin Brits of South Africa walks off the pitch after finishing 114 not out in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A win agaonst the Netherlands at Bristol County Ground on Thursday.

Tazmin Brits’s career-best 114 not out, powered the Proteas to a dominant 88-run victory over the Netherlands at a balmy Bristol on Thursday night keeping their T20 World Cup playoff hopes on track.

Brits, who struggled to find runs before the tournament, and was somewhat surprisingly chosen to start against India, built on the confidence she gained in Manchester last week, with an innings overflowing with delicious shot-making.

It’s her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt who is better known for the aesthetically pleasing nature of her batting, but against the Dutch, Brits showed off the benefits of several hours of training that included some technical changes.

Predominantly known for a strong leg-side play, Brits was able to comfortably access the off-side in Bristol, by opening her body, which allowed her to free her hands.

Those changes have been allied to Brits’ natural power which on Thursday saw her add three sixes to the 15 fours she made in her innings.

Put into bat by Dutch captain Babette de Leede, Brits and Wolvaardt punished some loose bowling as the Proteas openers produced their best power play of the tournament, making 66/0 after six overs.

Wolvaardt struggled with her timing for much of her stay at the crease, finding the outside edge on several occasions much to her frustration. The clean striking at the other end from Brits however, meant the Proteas were able to maintain a scoring rate of more than nine an over.

The openers shared a partnership of 121 runs and unless there is an injury, coach Mandla Mashimbyi will see no reason to change it for the remainder of the competition.

Wolvardt stomped off the field, after yet another edge nestled in wicketkeeper De Leede’s gloves much to the delight of right-arm seamer Hannah Landheer.

That wicket came at a stage when the Dutch had built a bit of pressure, with Caroline de Lange, whose action resembles that of Paul Adams, had made scoring difficult with SA’s run rate dropping to 7.3 runs an over between the eighth and 14th overs.

As the conditions started to wear on Brits, she sought the boundary more and with the muscular Annerie Dercksen producing some rugged shotmaking, the Proteas scoring rate surged.

They smashed 47 runs off the last four overs, notching up 208/1, the second highest total for the Proteas in a T20 International.

Brits thumped a six over long-on to reach her century, which was warmly applauded by her teammates and a small but enthusiastic crowd.

Dercksen faced only 16 balls for unbeaten 37, an innings that included a trio of fours and a pair of sixes. Most impressively was the manner she and Brits ended the innings, with a partnership of 87 from 39 balls.

The Dutch deserve credit for how they approached a steep run-chase. Their openers Phoebe Molkenboer and Sanya Khurana unleashed some adventurous shot-making in a partnership worth 58.

However the Proteas would have been annoyed by another dropped catch - this time by Chloe Tryon at slip, who missed a simple opportunity off Marizanne Kapp.

A couple of good diving efforts from Sinalo Jafta and Dercksen atoned for that error, but SA’s fielding remains a concern.

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