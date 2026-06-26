Brits ‘just shows up’ so Proteas can succeed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas' Tazmin Brits bats as Babette de Leede of Netherlands keeps wicket in their 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match at Bristol County Ground on Thursday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Tazmin Brits has learnt to accept some harsh realities that life can dish up and in doing so has found the inner strength to continue to deliver as an elite athlete.

“There still seems to be a lot of ups and downs,” Brits remarked after making a match-winning 100 on Thursday evening against the Netherlands. “It does seem like those don’t want to leave me.”

There’s her mother’s battle with breast cancer, her own absence from the Olympic games 14 years ago because of a car accident and more recently her struggles with the bat that saw her dropped from the Proteas’ starting team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Her Christian faith has been central to her perseverance. After reaching the 100 in Bristol, she celebrated in sign language, saying: “I am grateful to God.”

“I believe that God gives difficulties to his biggest soldiers. I feel my story is already written. Whether I play or don’t, I know my capabilities. I just show up,” said Brits.

Her teammates were certainly grateful that she did against the Netherlands. South Africa needed a big win, and got one, by 88 runs, thanks to Brits’ unbeaten 114 off 69 balls. It was an innings in which the weeks of training that included some technical changes bore fruit and she was able to play with more freedom.

A poor run of form leading up to the World Cup saw Brits omitted for the first two matches. She was, somewhat surprisingly, restored to the starting XI for the crucial clash with India last Sunday.

“There was a lot of pressure,” said Brits of the India match, which South Africa won by six wickets, thanks to her workmanlike 40 and partnership of 97 with Marizanne Kapp.

“I feel I let the team down in the power play there. Today I wanted to show more intent, which [Laura Wolvaardt and I] did today.”

Where she’d struggled against India — scoring five off 11 balls in the power play in Manchester — on Thursday she ended the first six overs on 37 off 21 balls, with South Africa reaching 66/0 — comfortably their best performance in the tournament.

“I always believe in myself and that somewhere along the way I’ll be able to help this team win a World Cup. I’m glad I could get the 100 and help the side reach [a total of] 200 today,” said Brits.

Predominantly a leg-side player for most of her career, the technical changes she’s been working on in the last few months, have allowed her to access the off-side. “To go over extra cover, I enjoyed that.”

Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi has been encouraging her to play with more freedom and, even as she suffered with exhaustion in the heat on Thursday, another reminder after a drinks break that the “sixes need to fly” liberated her even more.

“The coach has his own little tricks which seem to be working. For this game, he told me that he knew what I was capable of and that I needed to show more intent,” said Brits.

“When I was middling it after running down the wicket, I realised that I don’t have to overhit it. Sometimes we want to hit that six so badly that we force it or premeditate. I just said to myself, ‘See ball, hit ball.’

The Proteas need to beat Bangladesh in their final group match at Lord’s on Sunday — and then hope that Australia continue their winning run by defeating India in the later match — to secure a spot in the semifinal.

There is a complicated mathematical scenario in which South Africa and India win and South Africa can still qualify but it would need the Proteas to win by a massive margin.

Asked if she would be supporting Australia, Brits smiled: “Indeed.”

TimesLIVE