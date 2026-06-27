Proteas need to win and then hope Aussies do them a big favour

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Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt must lead her side to victory against Bangladesh on Sunday and then support Australia to beat India.

The Proteas won’t know their World Cup fate until 7pm on Sunday, even if, as expected, they beat Bangladesh four hours earlier.

The double header at Lord’s, with the Proteas part of the curtainer-raiser (start: 11.30am), sees the conclusion of the Group phase of the tournament, and offers another demonstration of how it has been compromised to favour India.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will know exactly what they need to do when they face the Australians in a match starting at 3.30pm. Because South Africa’s net run rate is so poor, they will need to beat Bangladesh by a substantial margin to stay ahead of India, should the current ODI World champions beat Australia.

Matchday -1. ⏳🇿🇦



Scenes from the Home of Cricket as #TheProteas prepare to return to action tomorrow against Bangladesh in their final #T20WorldCup group-stage clash. 💪🏏#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/SHzijYLbqp — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 27, 2026

“We know what we need to do…we have to win it,” said Proteas assistant coach Claire Terblanche. “After that what happens between Australia and India is out of our hands. But as long as we are focusing on what we need to do the result will take care of itself.”

At least Australian captain Sophie Molineux was making the right noises. Her side has been magnificent and even if they do suffer a big loss to India, should still qualify for the playoffs. “We still need to win and make sure we finish where we want to place,” said Molineux.

That will be music to the Proteas ears. They have dominated Bangladesh losing just twice to them in 15 T20 Internationals and will be favourites.

The Tradition Continues. 🇿🇦



Following a mammoth victory over the Netherlands last night, #TheProteas kept the celebrations going with another round of the team’s cherished changeroom awards. 🏆💚#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/TBHJPQHiaE — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 26, 2026

The batting problems which afflicted them in their first two matches against Australia and Pakistan - and which have left them in a position that requires Australia to do them a favour on Sunday - appear to have been resolved.

Tazmin Brits’s unbeaten 114 against the Netherlands, was part of the kind of dominant batting display that had been anticipated from the Proteas before the tournament. Brits’ poor form leading up to the World Cup and Dane van Niekerk’s under par scores, forced a change at no.3 that saw Annerie Dercksen shifted into that key position.

After missing out against Australia, Dercksen’s half century against Pakistan proved crucial in a nervous run-chase. She then partnered with Brits against the Dutch, smashing 57 runs off the last four overs as South Africa surged past 200.

Bangladesh have a more savvy bowling unit that won’t allow SA as many freebies as they received in Bristol. Nahida Akter and Sanjida Meghla’s left arm spin, is backed by the medium pace accuracy of Marufa Akter and Ritu Moni, who have all taken four wickets and give the Tigers attack good balance.

South Africa’s bowling has been strong throughout the tournament, led by Marizanne Kapp who’s picked up six wickets - five of those in the power play. The fielding remains a problem, as demonstrated by Chloe Tryon dropping a sitter against the Dutch, and given what’s at stake at Lord’s and what the future may hold, it’s an area that needs to be cleaned up by the players.